VolQuest - In-state athlete Destin Wade talks recruitment, Vols with VQ

When he took the job back in December of 2017, Jeremy Pruitt explain his intentions of closing the border – meaning, he was out to keep the state of Tennessee’s top-talent at home.

2022 is loaded with in-state talent and Summit quarterback Destin Wade is one of the best.

“They reached out to me a lot as soon as they were allowed to contact us,” Wade said of the Vols. “It’s died down some since they have been in season, but I’ve still talked with coach [Tee] Martin several times.”

Tennessee offered the athlete in February – recognizing his talents at multiple positions.

“Wherever I go, they are going to get someone who works hard on every rep and on every play,” Wade foreshadowed. “It starts in the classroom. I’m a good leader too and a well-mannered guy who just loves football.”

Wade quarterbacks Summit High School in Spring Hill, Tenn. He’s fresh off a 5-A state championship game where he combined for three touchdowns on nearly 200 yards of total offense while taking down Oak Ridge for the crown.

The championship was extra special for Wade and his teammates as they came up just short a year ago – bowing out to the Central Bobcats.

“It feels great,” Wade said of being a state champion. “It was the first state championship for our school, so it feels really special to be in that select category. It was a good team win – just really special.”