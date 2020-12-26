VolQuest - In-state athlete Destin Wade talks recruitment, Vols with VQ

In-state athlete Destin Wade talks recruitment, Vols with VQ
When he took the job back in December of 2017, Jeremy Pruitt explain his intentions of closing the border – meaning, he was out to keep the state of Tennessee’s top-talent at home.
2022 is loaded with in-state talent and Summit quarterback Destin Wade is one of the best.
“They reached out to me a lot as soon as they were allowed to contact us,” Wade said of the Vols. “It’s died down some since they have been in season, but I’ve still talked with coach [Tee] Martin several times.”
Tennessee offered the athlete in February – recognizing his talents at multiple positions.
“Wherever I go, they are going to get someone who works hard on every rep and on every play,” Wade foreshadowed. “It starts in the classroom. I’m a good leader too and a well-mannered guy who just loves football.”
Wade quarterbacks Summit High School in Spring Hill, Tenn. He’s fresh off a 5-A state championship game where he combined for three touchdowns on nearly 200 yards of total offense while taking down Oak Ridge for the crown.
The championship was extra special for Wade and his teammates as they came up just short a year ago – bowing out to the Central Bobcats.
“It feels great,” Wade said of being a state champion. “It was the first state championship for our school, so it feels really special to be in that select category. It was a good team win – just really special.”
Collectively as a junior, the four-star accounted for nearly 3,000 yards combined with 37 touchdowns on both the ground and through the air.
College programs view Wade as an athlete and one who can line up under center or out in the slot at wide receiver. With 4.5 speed in the 40-yard dash, Wade certainly has the speed to stick on offense.
Similar to Dee Beckwith’s recruitment in the last cycle, Tennessee might not know where they want him right now - but they do want him.
The Vols are one of 14 offers for the 2022 prospect and are in the mix along with Kentucky, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Arizona and Penn State as the frontrunners at current standing.
“They fight a lot, all the way through the fourth quarter,” Wade said of Tennessee in 2020. “They are good on both offense and defense – they just need to find a groove offensively. They looked good in the Vanderbilt game in that win over their rival.
“That really impressed me.”
Twin brother, Keaten Wade, plays on the other side of the football for Summit and is another highly-touted prospect Tennessee is also showing interest in. The linebacker holds just about the same offer list, with the additions of LSU and Oklahoma.
“It’s not a deal breaker for us to be apart, but we are looking to play together at the same school,” Wade said of his twin brother. “We are looking for whatever is the best fit, but we will most likely play together.”
The two brothers camped over the summer at the Under Armour Elite Camp in Georgia.
“It’s really exciting to see everything going on right now with the Early Signing Period,” Wade said as he is now one year away from potentially signing at the next level. “Just to see how fast it went by in the recruiting process. It’s been a great experience and I’m excited to be that much closer.
“This next year is going to be fun.”
Until then, Wade will continue talking with Tennessee and other programs virtually with a commitment announcement at some point before his first football game next season.