VolQuest - In-state athlete Lucien Brunetti talks opportunity on Rocky Top

Montgomery Bell Academy wide receiver Lucien Brunetti has committed to Tennessee. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound prospect will walk-on to the Volunteer program as part of the 2021 class.

“I had a lot of situations that were soon closed off due to COVID,” Brunetti told Volquest. “Plus, with seniors getting another year of eligibility, that hurt me. But Tennessee showed interest in me and I thought it was a great fit. Staying close to home is good, too.”

The Nashville, Tenn. native was originally coveted by Jeremy Pruitt’s staff but had an instant connection with the new coaching staff during the transition period in Knoxville.

“I had a pretty good relationship with coach [Josh] Heupel and his offensive coordinator Alex Golesh before they got here to Tennessee,” the three-star said. “We had some talks. I never went down there [UCF] because of COVID, but when I saw they were coming to Tennessee, I got excited.

“When I found out coach Golesh was coming too, that was really great because of our relationship.”

The wideout finished with around nine offers and chose to walk-on to Tennessee over scholarship offers from Kansas, Memphis, Charlotte and Eastern Kentucky University.

“I know I can play. Some of the other opportunities I had were at some lower levels, but I know I have the talent to play in a big-time conference,” Brunetti explained. “I just really thought with the relationship with coach Golesh that Tennessee was a good fit.”

Still, the new Vol respects Heupel and how he goes about his business.

“He’s a great guy and a great coach,” Brunetti said. “He treats everyone equally regardless of if you’re a walk-on or not. You have to go in there and get to work. I really like that mentality.”