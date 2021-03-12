VolQuest - In-state athlete Lucien Brunetti talks opportunity on Rocky Top

In-state athlete Lucien Brunetti talks opportunity on Rocky Top
Montgomery Bell Academy wide receiver Lucien Brunetti has committed to Tennessee. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound prospect will walk-on to the Volunteer program as part of the 2021 class.
“I had a lot of situations that were soon closed off due to COVID,” Brunetti told Volquest. “Plus, with seniors getting another year of eligibility, that hurt me. But Tennessee showed interest in me and I thought it was a great fit. Staying close to home is good, too.”
The Nashville, Tenn. native was originally coveted by Jeremy Pruitt’s staff but had an instant connection with the new coaching staff during the transition period in Knoxville.
“I had a pretty good relationship with coach [Josh] Heupel and his offensive coordinator Alex Golesh before they got here to Tennessee,” the three-star said. “We had some talks. I never went down there [UCF] because of COVID, but when I saw they were coming to Tennessee, I got excited.
“When I found out coach Golesh was coming too, that was really great because of our relationship.”
The wideout finished with around nine offers and chose to walk-on to Tennessee over scholarship offers from Kansas, Memphis, Charlotte and Eastern Kentucky University.
“I know I can play. Some of the other opportunities I had were at some lower levels, but I know I have the talent to play in a big-time conference,” Brunetti explained. “I just really thought with the relationship with coach Golesh that Tennessee was a good fit.”
Still, the new Vol respects Heupel and how he goes about his business.
“He’s a great guy and a great coach,” Brunetti said. “He treats everyone equally regardless of if you’re a walk-on or not. You have to go in there and get to work. I really like that mentality.”
While playing at MBA, Brunetti only lined up at wide reliever in the one-way system. He finished his senior year in 2020 with over 500 yards receiving and nine touchdowns in only eight games total.
“I really excel in route running and believe I already possess that as a collegiate skill,” the new Vol explained. “I feel like I have a great ability to read coverages and how to adjust off them. That comes from my father and from being around him and watching him coach all these years.
“I have good speed, good hands and ball skills. I’m physical and strong going up against defensive backs.”
Brunetti’s father, Tony, is the head coach at Pearl-Cohn High School in Nashville. With academics of high priority, the Brunetti’s felt it best to send Lucien to MBA. Thus, Tony never coached his son.
Still, the son learned a lot about the game of football and how to go to work from his father.
“It’s been very impactful, growing up as a coach’s kid. I’ve learned so much form my dad. He’s always believed in me and believed that you have to work for your spot and your ability,” Brunetti said. “Those values have always stuck with me. The hard work he pours into impacting kinds – especially those who don’t have much – that’s special to me. His hard work is something that I apply to everything.
“It was interesting not being at Pearl-Cohn with him because we would play them every year. It was always fun going up against my dad. I always wondered what it would be like to play for him, but we would have probably butted heads [laughs].”
Tennessee signed one of Tony Brunetti’s players this cycle in offensive lineman William Griffin-Parker of Pearl-Cohn. He and Lucien are friends and have spent a lot of time together hanging out or going to camps.
And though the new walk-on Vol didn’t always grow up a Tennessee fan – he knows the program and is excited to finally be a part of it.
“I’m really happy I’m going to be around people I’ve grown up with and how they can all see me come play,” Brunetti concluded. “The fanbase is energetic and exciting. The fans ride with you and are always for the players. I love the atmosphere and energy in Knoxville.”