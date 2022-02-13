In-state DB Kaleb Beasley continuing to develop relationship with Vols

2024 defensive back Kaleb Beasley returned to Knoxville for the final weekend of January to check back in with the Vols.

It was his first visit back to Tennessee since he and his Lipscomb Academy teammates visited for the South Carolina game on Oct. 9 after they played at nearby Knoxville Catholic the night before.

“It was good, it was dope, it was great,” Beasley told Volquest. “I got to eat with the coaches, do a tour of the whole campus and dorms, and do the photoshop.”

Beasley’s latest visit allowed him to continue to develop his relationship with UT’s coaches, particularly offensive coordinator Alex Golesh and defensive backs coach Willie Martinez.

“Coach Martinez was just telling me I’m a big priority for them in the 2024 class and that he wants me to build a relationship with them,” Beasley said. “He likes my ball skills and athleticism, and my tackling as well. Our relationship is really good right now, especially with him and my Dad. My family in general. It’s going really good.

“I really like Coach Golesh. I’ve been knowing him for like a year now. I love him. We have a dope relationship.”

Beasley’s relationship with his potential coaches will be a priority in his recruitment. The four-star defensive back from Nashville particularly wants his parents to have a great relationship with his position coach.

“It’s a really big thing that my parents have a really good relationship with my position coach so that they can trust him to take care of me,” Beasley said. “When I’m doing something wrong, or if I’m off track, he can put me back in my place and keep me on track.”

The Vols, Notre Dame, Penn State, Georgia and LSU are standing out most to Beasley right now.

Tennessee was Beasley’s first visit of 2022. He intends to visit LSU at the end of February and Oklahoma in March.

“Coach Heupel is a great guy and has changed the whole Tennessee program around,” Beasley said. “Tennessee is about to be one of the best schools in the SEC.”

Beasley — the cousin of current Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley — is a ways off from making a decision, but when it does come time, several factors will weigh heavy.

“Definitely the coaching staff will be important,” Beasley said. “How they coach with each other. And definitely the fanbase. Teammates, whether they’re leaders and how they carry themselves.”

For now, Beasley is hoping to make it back to Knoxville this spring for a practice.