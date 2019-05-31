Brentwood, Tenn. (Ravenwood High School) linebacker Junior Colson has always believed in his skills and his potential.

But the 6-2, 215 pound linebacker admits he thought it would be next year before his recruitment became really real.

“I knew that I was athletic, but I wasn’t expecting all of this going into my junior year,” Colson offered.

That notion changed on Friday after Cole showed out at Tennessee’s one-day camp garnering the attention of everyone in orange in particular head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

“It was pretty good. They offered me today. Coach Pruitt talked to me quite a bit. Other coaches were circled around watching me. It was surreal. I wasn’t expecting that much attention,” Colson said.

That attention during the workout turned into a campus tour, and a long visit with Pruitt where the Vols head coach made sure Colson knew how important he was.

“Coach Pruitt said he is trying to change the program. He said he’s waiting to land more instead kids so it is amazing. He said wanted me to be the first to commit in the class. He said they were prioritizing me.

“The camp really turned into a visit.”

As for what Colson did to get the Vols coaching staff’s attention, it started with his speed.

“Just how much athleticism that I have,” Colson said of what Pruitt and company loved. “I showed them I could play inside or outside. They loved that I can run. I could keep up with the receivers and the tailbacks.”

Colson knows a good bit about Tennessee. He knows a couple of guys that wear the orange and white and plans to return to Rocky Top later this summer.

“I know quite a bit about them. I believe I’m going to come back up there soon and spent the day just being around the program,” Colson said. “I know Alontae Taylor. I have worked out with him a couple of times.

For now, Colson’s focus remains on the camp circuit where he hope he continues to leave big impressions.

“I’m going to Alabama, Clemson, South Carolina, Kentucky and Michigan,” Colson said. “I think Clemson is close to offering. They want me to camp. I’m heading to Alabama tomorrow to camp.”