VolQuest - In-state OL Jacob Hood picks up Vols offer

Hillsboro offensive lineman Jacob Hood stands in at 6-foot-8 and 350 pounds as a rising junior in the mid-state. This past week, Tennessee joined the likes of Texas A&M and Ole Miss with an early offer for the 2022 prospect.

“It was a great feeling to get the offer from Tennessee,” Hood told Volquest. “I have family that went to Tennessee, so they are proud of me for getting that offer.”

Buck Fitzgerald is the son of Hillsboro head coach Maurice Fitzgerald and is an assistant on staff. He also runs an organization called National Playmakers Academy – stationed in Nashville – which trains and mentors’ high school athletes, like Hood, through the recruiting process.

“He was excited, obviously, and I don’t think it just came out of thin air,” Fitzgerald said. “They’ve been talking to him and looking at him. I think he’s been waiting on it because there’s been some movement towards it.”

Tennessee assistant Tee Martin has been on the lineman for a while now - checking in at Hillsboro often.

“Coach Tee has been a great coach for me to know. He is really the first college coach that took an interest in me,” Hood explained. “He always encouraged me when he came to my school. I’ve also learned a lot about coach [Jim] Chaney from talking to my coach [VFL] James Stone.”

Hood is a massive presence in the high school ranks and still has plenty of time to learn to control his strength and to utilize his size to his advantage. But that often takes time – especially with the varying range of high school football players.