In-state OL Joe Crocker notices change on Rocky Top

Franklin Road Academy standout Joe Crocker was busy this summer. The four-star took in camp season, travelling around to several Southeastern Conference and Power 5 programs, while also logging some unofficial visits along the way. At the end of July, the offensive lineman made his way back over to Knoxville for the second time in two months. “I wasn’t able to spend a lot of time with the coaches the first time I was here this summer because coach [Glen] Elarbee was in meetings,” Crocker told Volquest. “I stopped here on my way to Virginia Tech -- coach Elarbee told me I could stop on my way that day. “So, this time around this time, it was about spending more time with the coaches and to continue to build the relationships with them.” The Nashville, Tenn. native took in a Junior Day prior to the pandemic when Jeremy Pruitt’s staff was in town. Now seeing the program run by the new regime up-close, twice in person, the prospect can tell things are changing on Rocky Top.

“It’s been great. I was talking with [offensive lineman] Jackson Lampley and even he was saying how everything is changing and how different the atmosphere is now. He said it’s more fun and they are enjoying working hard every day and how the culture is changing,” the 6-foot-7, 320-pound prospect said. “I think they were saying the phrase like, ‘the needle is tipping.’ “You get a feel for that here. When I was here with the old staff, there was no barbeque or on-the-field games. It’s just been a different vibe.” Crocker has north of 10 offers at current standing with several coming from the Power 5. Tennessee, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Georgia highlight those from the SEC while TCU just offered the offensive lineman over the weekend. “I think just being the in-state school stands out for Tennessee,” the 2023 target said. “A lot of my friends who were upperclassmen are at UT or go to UT – so I think that’s something Tennessee will have over other schools. I would know more kids who go there compared to others. “Obviously, it’s about culture and fit, but being the state school doesn’t hurt. Everyone I know is a UT fan. Jackson [Lampley] was telling me that if a Tennessee kid goes and plays somewhere else, they will remember you. But if you’re an in-state kid, people will know you and care for you.” Regardless of Crocker’s in-state status, Tennessee’s pull will come from Elarbee and his evaluation and ability to connect with the prospect.

Joe Crocker (2023)