NASHVILLE — Shivering from hours competing in a cold deluge, the last thing 2020 outside linebacker Reggie Grimes Jr. wanted to do was stop and chat with a reporter following Sunday’s Nike Opening Regional.

Still, the always affable 4-star prospect from Mount Juliet (Tenn.) gave VolQuest.com a few minutes, recapping his impressive performance and his recent visit to Tennessee.

“It was very tough with the weather. I just tried not to think about it,” Grimes said.

“Felt like I did pretty good. I lost just one rep. Won the rest. It was straight. It was cold. I wasn’t as fast, as I’d like to be but it was still fast enough, so I can’t worry about it. ”

Fast enough is all relative.

In putrid conditions, Grimes, at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, clocked a 4.5-second 40-yard dash. His speed and explosiveness are why so many schools are tantalized by the raw potential of the 4-star recruit. Grimes is already one of Tennessee's top targets for the 2020 class.