While Tennessee is in a great spot with a number of key defensive lineman, especially in state, the Vols continue to search for options at outside linebacker/weakside defensive end.

Jordan Davis remains committed, but the junior college prospect hasn’t been to Tennessee in months and continues to flirt with other schools.

This spring, the Vols offered a number of intriguing targets at outside linebacker, including Memphis native Corbet Mims who had 13 sacks as a junior.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound pass rusher from Kirby picked up his UT offer last month, having his “day made” with the news. Mims claims more than 20 offers, with Ole Miss currently out front in his recruitment.

Saturday was a chance for Mims to get his first real look at Tennessee, though. After briefly seeing things during a 7-on-7 tournament as a ninth grader, today Mims toured the campus and facilities, participated in camp and “chopped it up” at lunch in Chris Rumph’s office.

“I was happy to be here. I was really shocked to see how they’ve upgraded the facilities. I was really excited to come here and work,” Mims told VolQuest.

“I believe I did great. I was taking in the things coach (Chris) Rumph was showing me. I was taking in all his coaching, what I needed to do, need to fix. Basically I was just trying to give my 100 percent. They were trying to help me be the best football player I could be.”

After showcasing his skills during camp, especially during 1-on-1s, Mims and his family spent a long time with Tennessee’s coaches. The Vols like him as a hybrid pass rusher, capable of standing up or putting his hand in the ground.

“They want me to do both,” he said.

“So today we were just trying to get to the next level of our relationship. We talked about choosing my college wisely. How I can became a next level player, if I come here or go to any other college.”

Saturday’s visit felt surreal at times for Mims, who said he grew up a big Reggie White fan. Despite his youth, he prefers the “old school guys,” so being at the same place as his idol was “surreal.”

“It’s really shocking,” he said. It’s different campus, different schools that breed different positions. Like Alabama, they breed wide receivers, DBs and defensive line. Georgia, offensive line, some receivers. But this place breeds some real hybrids. Pass rushers.”

While Mims recently named Ole Miss his leader, he left Tennessee saying the Vols “definitely” gave him and his family something to think about. The Memphis product isn’t in any rush though, likely to take the process to signing day. One thing for sure is that Tennessee made a strong enough impression that Mims will take an official visit here this fall.

“We’re going to take official visits to Kentucky, Oregon, here and probably Arkansas State,” he said.