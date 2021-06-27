In-state prospect Kaydin Pope 'happy' to see Vols in person on visit

In-state target Kaydin Pope was in town this weekend on an official visit with Tennessee and its new coaching staff.

“I was really just looking forward to getting there and meeting the coaches in person,” Pope said after the visit. “They would ask me what my favorite part was and I told them that’s what it was – meeting them and being able to talk to them in person.”

The Savannah, Tenn. native stars at wideout for Hardin County. The three-star stands in at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds and is tabbed as the No. 18 prospect in the state of Tennessee.

“I had some good impressions of these coaches and everyone has something great to say about this staff,” Pope told Volquest. “They told me ‘what you see is what you get’ with them and that’s one thing I’m really high on.

“That’s one thing all the players were telling me also. How they act in front of me is how they always act. That’s good to see.”

Tennessee’s new offense under Josh Heupel and offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is exciting for offensive prospects.

With the up-tempo scheme, the Volunteers will run a bevy of plays in a short amount of time. That means, there’s plenty of opportunities for the ball to be shared around and likely more offensive drives to do it.