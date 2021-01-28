VolQuest - In-state prospects react to Heupel hire

In-state prospects react to Heupel hire
When Tennessee introduced Josh Heupel as the program’s new head coach Wednesday afternoon, the former Heisman Trophy runner-up put an emphasis on recruiting.
Specifically, Heupel mentioned the importance of recruiting well in the state of Tennessee.
“That’s a great thing here, you have a national name with a national logo that allows you to go coast-to-coast to attract the biggest, best and brightest,” the new head coach said. “At the same time, the most important thing we can do is lock down our borders. We have to keep the kids in this state here and that’s for multiple reasons.
“A focus on in-state recruiting from me has to transcended through our coaching staff, but it also has to reside inside every Vol fan in the state of Tennessee.”
The in-state talent for 2022 is of plenty and many play-makers reside on the offensive side of the football. With Heupel imploring one of the country’s most proficient offenses the past three seasons, several of these prospects liked the hire and the direction the program is heading.
Prospect Reactions to Josh Heupel hire
Dallan Hayden: “I thought it was a pretty good hire. Coach Heupel is an offensive guy and his offense always puts up lots of points. When he was at Missouri he put up a lot of points. At UCF, that offense took off. I think Tennessee made a good hire.”
Cameron Miller: “I think it’s another big thing for the program from what this head coach can bring. He comes from winning programs. I think he will bring one here to Tennessee. I think it’s good.
I think his offense is a good fit for me. That’s the type of offense I like - up tempo and quick. It tries to get receivers out in space. I think it will be good for Tennessee.
Jordan Bryant-James: “I don’t know much about him to be honest. So, I didn’t have much of a reaction when I heard the news. I wasn’t excited or disappointed or anything like that. I am looking forward to getting to know him though and to start building that relationship. People have told me good things about his offense.
I’m supposed to be on a zoom call with him in the next few days. So, it’ll be good to meet him.”
Destin Wade: “I haven’t heard too much about him but I did hear he has a great style of offensive play. I’m looking forward to digging deeper into what his offense can do and getting to know him. I’m still interested in Tennessee and how it’s in state. It has a great vibe.”
Isaiah Horton: “I don’t know much about him right now, but I’ve seen what he’s done passing the football and heard about that. Those are great attributes to me and gave me a great feeling about him. I don’t know much about him now but plan on building a bond and connection with him to get on the right path.”