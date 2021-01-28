VolQuest - In-state prospects react to Heupel hire

When Tennessee introduced Josh Heupel as the program’s new head coach Wednesday afternoon, the former Heisman Trophy runner-up put an emphasis on recruiting.

Specifically, Heupel mentioned the importance of recruiting well in the state of Tennessee.

“That’s a great thing here, you have a national name with a national logo that allows you to go coast-to-coast to attract the biggest, best and brightest,” the new head coach said. “At the same time, the most important thing we can do is lock down our borders. We have to keep the kids in this state here and that’s for multiple reasons.

“A focus on in-state recruiting from me has to transcended through our coaching staff, but it also has to reside inside every Vol fan in the state of Tennessee.”

Prospect Reactions to Josh Heupel hire

Dallan Hayden: “I thought it was a pretty good hire. Coach Heupel is an offensive guy and his offense always puts up lots of points. When he was at Missouri he put up a lot of points. At UCF, that offense took off. I think Tennessee made a good hire.”