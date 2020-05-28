VolQuest - In-state target Dallan Hayden updates his Tennessee pursuit

In-state target Dallan Hayden updates his Tennessee pursuit
Dallan Hayden is no stranger to Tennessee.
Aside from growing up in Orange cheering on the program where his dad [former UT running back Aaron Hayden] starred nearly three decades ago, the 2022 prospect has made several treks to Knoxville the past few years and is considered a ‘priority target’ for the Vols in next year’s class.
“I spoke with coach [Jeremy] Pruitt recently. I feel like we are developing a really good relationship,” the athlete told Volquest. “He keeps telling me the in-state 2022 talent is really good and he doesn’t want me going anywhere.
“He tells me I’m a guy he wants.”
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound prospect out of Collierville, Tenn. understandably grew up a Vol fan. He’s attended several games watching one of his favorite players, Eric Berry, in an atmosphere that is tough to rival in college football.
“I could see myself playing at UT when I was younger and I still can see myself playing there today,” Hayden added.
The relationship with Pruitt is growing and has a solid foundation, but defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley is running the point on his recruitment. The rising second-year defensive coordinator spotted Hayden early during a June camp in Knoxville back in 2019.
“Ever since that camp, coach Ansley has been recruiting me pretty hard,” the Christian Brothers standout said. “He’s always checking in on me and making sure I call him every week. He even facetimed my mom and grandmother because he wanted to meet the influential women in my life.”
Hayden also has ties with Vols running back coach Jay Graham as the latter was recruiting the athlete while still on staff at Texas A&M prior to taking the job in Knoxville this winter.
An athlete, Hayden makes plays on both sides of the ball and has options when it comes to his college recruitment. Tennessee likes him as a defensive back and the potential Vol legacy is impressed with both coach’s track records with prior athletes.
“They really know what they really know what they are doing with the drill work and fundamentals. And they’ve coached some incredible players every stop they’ve made,” Hayden said of Pruitt and Ansley. “I’ll play anywhere. That’s what I tell coaches all the time – I just want to be on the field contributing.”
The Volunteer State native has 21 offers as of now and is hearing from Tennessee, Auburn, Florida State and Virginia Tech frequently. Plans to visit Knoxville, Tallahassee, Athens and College Station this spring and summer were put on pause due to the coronavirus in-person recruitment shutdown.
Almost every SEC program has extended an offer to the 2022 recruit.
“Despite not being able to go anywhere, I’ve still kept in touch with all the coaches recruiting me for the most part,” Hayden said. “They can still call me and facetime me – so nothing has really changed on that end.”
With counties ramping up the reopening process across the state of Tennessee, the prospect is just days away from joining his teammates for conditioning workouts at Christian Brothers but is still not allowed inside the weight room for a few more weeks.
During the downtime, Hayden had no issues staying motivated.
“I’ve been getting after it four days a week lifting and conditioning,” the Tennessee target said. “I’ve also been doing both offensive and defensive drills on the field. I’ve been active, but it’s been different. We just have to deal with it.”
The in-state athlete hopes to narrow down his top-choices this fall during what will be his junior campaign with hopes of a commitment announcement next summer.