VolQuest - In-state target Dallan Hayden updates his Tennessee pursuit

Dallan Hayden is no stranger to Tennessee. Aside from growing up in Orange cheering on the program where his dad [former UT running back Aaron Hayden] starred nearly three decades ago, the 2022 prospect has made several treks to Knoxville the past few years and is considered a ‘priority target’ for the Vols in next year’s class. “I spoke with coach [Jeremy] Pruitt recently. I feel like we are developing a really good relationship,” the athlete told Volquest. “He keeps telling me the in-state 2022 talent is really good and he doesn’t want me going anywhere. “He tells me I’m a guy he wants.” The 5-foot-11, 185-pound prospect out of Collierville, Tenn. understandably grew up a Vol fan. He’s attended several games watching one of his favorite players, Eric Berry, in an atmosphere that is tough to rival in college football. “I could see myself playing at UT when I was younger and I still can see myself playing there today,” Hayden added. The relationship with Pruitt is growing and has a solid foundation, but defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley is running the point on his recruitment. The rising second-year defensive coordinator spotted Hayden early during a June camp in Knoxville back in 2019.

“Ever since that camp, coach Ansley has been recruiting me pretty hard,” the Christian Brothers standout said. “He’s always checking in on me and making sure I call him every week. He even facetimed my mom and grandmother because he wanted to meet the influential women in my life.” Hayden also has ties with Vols running back coach Jay Graham as the latter was recruiting the athlete while still on staff at Texas A&M prior to taking the job in Knoxville this winter. An athlete, Hayden makes plays on both sides of the ball and has options when it comes to his college recruitment. Tennessee likes him as a defensive back and the potential Vol legacy is impressed with both coach’s track records with prior athletes. “They really know what they really know what they are doing with the drill work and fundamentals. And they’ve coached some incredible players every stop they’ve made,” Hayden said of Pruitt and Ansley. “I’ll play anywhere. That’s what I tell coaches all the time – I just want to be on the field contributing.”

Dallan Hayden (2022) has a growing relationship with Tennessee's Jeremy Pruitt and Derrick Ansley. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)