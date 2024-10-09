Injury report: First injury report for Tennessee football vs. Florida

Here's how the Vols and Gators have their players listed on Wednesday night.

The only pair of players listed as out for Tennessee are Jourdan Thomas and Edwin Spillman. Thomas is a defensive back who was projected to start as the nickel back before going down with a preseason season-ending injury. Spillman is a freshman linebacker who missed the game against Arkansas and the first two games of the season, as well.

Ben Bolton is listed as doubtful. The linebacker made the trip to face the Razorbacks but didn't see any defensive snaps.

The only player listed as questionable is Dont'e Thornton Jr. The wide receiver made his first start of the season this weekend and was the recipient of the longest throw quarterback Nico Iamalaeava made during the game.

Probable receivers are Squirrel White and Bru McCoy. Both players have been the starters at their respective receiving positions but got banged up against Arkansas. There was early pessimism around their future availibilities but both are 'probable' to go against the Gators.

Also probable is Christian Harrison. The defensive back has started every game as the nickel back up to this point.