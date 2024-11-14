Injury Report: Georgia RB Trevor Etienne downgraded to out vs. Tennessee

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Trevor Etienne (1) runs the ball as Mississippi Rebels defensive back Jadon Canady (28) makes the tackle during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images (Photo by Petre Thomas-Imagn Images)

The latest availability report for both Tennessee and Georgia is out and one notable name will not play in the top 15 clash on Saturday. Georgia running back Trevor Etienne, who was listed as "questionable" in the initial report on Wednesday, has been downgraded to out on Thursday night, leaving the No. 12 Bulldogs (7-2, 5-2 SEC) without a key piece of their offense against the No. 7 Vols (8-1, 5-1) when the two teams play at Sanford Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC). Etienne, who missed most of Georgia's win over Florida two weeks ago, carried the ball six times for 24 yards during the Bulldogs' 28-10 loss at Ole Miss last week. He leads the team in rushing with 477 yards and seven touchdowns on 95 carries. Here is a look at both reports.

TENNESSEE

(Photo by Via SEC)

Tennessee starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava remains listed as questionable after reports earlier this week indicated that he was in concussion protocol. Vols' head coach Josh Heupel said that he practiced with the team on Monday that he "looked good in the early part of the week." Iamaleava did not play in the second half of Tennessee's 33-14 win over Mississippi State last week after passing for 174 yards and two touchdowns in the first. The rest of the report remained the same for Tennessee with wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr., who exited the Mississippi State game in the third quarter and did not return and offensive lineman Vysen Lang still questionable. Backup running back DeSean Bishop will miss his second-straight game after suffering an injury in the first half against Kentucky two weeks ago, opening the way for freshman Peyton Lewis to get continue getting second-team reps behind Dylan Sampson. Defensive back Jourdan Thomas and linebacker Keenan Pili remain listed as out with season ending injuries. Freshman lineabacker Edwin Spillman also remains out.

GEORGIA

(Photo by Via SEC)