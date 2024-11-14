Injury Report: Georgia RB Trevor Etienne downgraded to out vs. Tennessee

The latest availability report for both Tennessee and Georgia is out and one notable name will not play in the top 15 clash on Saturday.
Georgia running back Trevor Etienne, who was listed as "questionable" in the initial report on Wednesday, has been downgraded to out on Thursday night, leaving the No. 12 Bulldogs (7-2, 5-2 SEC) without a key piece of their offense against the No. 7 Vols (8-1, 5-1) when the two teams play at Sanford Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
Etienne, who missed most of Georgia's win over Florida two weeks ago, carried the ball six times for 24 yards during the Bulldogs' 28-10 loss at Ole Miss last week. He leads the team in rushing with 477 yards and seven touchdowns on 95 carries.
Here is a look at both reports.
TENNESSEE
Tennessee starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava remains listed as questionable after reports earlier this week indicated that he was in concussion protocol. Vols' head coach Josh Heupel said that he practiced with the team on Monday that he "looked good in the early part of the week."
Iamaleava did not play in the second half of Tennessee's 33-14 win over Mississippi State last week after passing for 174 yards and two touchdowns in the first.
The rest of the report remained the same for Tennessee with wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr., who exited the Mississippi State game in the third quarter and did not return and offensive lineman Vysen Lang still questionable.
Backup running back DeSean Bishop will miss his second-straight game after suffering an injury in the first half against Kentucky two weeks ago, opening the way for freshman Peyton Lewis to get continue getting second-team reps behind Dylan Sampson.
Defensive back Jourdan Thomas and linebacker Keenan Pili remain listed as out with season ending injuries. Freshman lineabacker Edwin Spillman also remains out.
GEORGIA
Etienne is the only player on Georgia's report whose status has changed in the last 24 hours.
The rest of the running back room behind him remains thin. Limited contributors Roderick Robinson II and Branson Robinson are out while running back Cash Jones is still questionable.
Nate Frazier, who has more than 330 yards and three scores on 72 carries will likely get a bulk of the carries in Etienne's place.
Elsewhere on offense, wide receiver Anthony Evans III remains questionable, as does offensive guard Micah Morris.
On the defensive side of the ball, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye will also miss the game
