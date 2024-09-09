Injury report: Josh Heupel updates status of injured Vols ahead of Week 3
Ahead of Tennessee football's contest with NC State, the Vols announced two key reserves would miss the game.
On offense, backup running back Cameron Seldon was held inactive. On defense, reserve linebacker Kalib Perry wasn't able to go.
During the course of the game, Jakobe Thomas was also shaken up and did not return.
On Monday, Josh Heupel provided an update for the trio of injured Vols, though.
Seldon was the second back on the field against Chattanooga in week one. He totaled seven carries for 47 yards in the contest.
Perry was the backup weak-side linebacker who is capable of playing both positions. He recorded seven tackles in the opener against the Mocs.
Thomas is an MTSU transfer who has played in both games so far with Tennessee. Against Chattanooga, he notched two tackles and a pass defended. Against the Wolfpack, he earned three tackles and a sack.
