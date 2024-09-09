Ahead of Tennessee football's contest with NC State, the Vols announced two key reserves would miss the game.

On offense, backup running back Cameron Seldon was held inactive. On defense, reserve linebacker Kalib Perry wasn't able to go.

During the course of the game, Jakobe Thomas was also shaken up and did not return.

On Monday, Josh Heupel provided an update for the trio of injured Vols, though.

