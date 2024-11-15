Injury report: Nico Iamaleava, Dont'e Thornton cleared for Vols-Georgia

On Friday night, the penultimate injury report for Tennessee at Georgia has been released.

Most notably, Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava is no longer listed as questionable for Saturday. He was taken off the list indicating his availability for the game. He was held out of the second half against Mississippi State with a concussion, but was able to work his way into practice this week.

Vols wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. also has been removed from the list. He was injured against the Bulldogs, as well, and never reentered the game.

Backup running back DeSean Bishop will also miss his second-straight game after suffering an injury early against Kentucky. This makes way for true freshman Peyton Lewis to get second-string snaps behind Dylan Sampson.

Reserve center Vysen Lang has been moved from questionable to out.

Jourdan Thomas and Keenan Pili are also listed out with season ending injuries. Freshman lineabacker Edwin Spillman also remains out. Spillman is now officially earning a redshirt in his freshman year.