Injury report: OL Lance Heard probable, RB Cameron Seldon questionable

The first injury report for Tennessee's 2024 matchup with Alabama has been revealed.
Here's the full report for both teams.
TENNESSEE
Tennessee continues to have mostly good news in its injury report. All three wide receivers who were banged up heading into Florida, Squirrel White, Bru McCoy and Dont'e Thornton, are off of the report.
Listed as probable is starting left tackle Lance Heard. He previously missed time but has played in the most recent two games.
Questionable to play is Cameron Seldon. The running back hasn't seen an offensive snap since early in the season but has been used on special teams throughout SEC play.
Freshman linebacker Edwin Spillman also remains inactive.
With season-ending injuries, Keenan Pili and Jourdan Thomas are listed as out, as well.
ALABAMA
Alabama also has good news on its report.
Probable to play are wide receivers Kobe Prentice and Kendrick Law. Defensive back Domani Jackson is also probable to go.
Questionable to play is linebacker Yhonzae Pierre.
The only player officially out is linebacker Cayden Jones.
