Injury report: Tennessee, Arkansas football reveal first report of week
Tennessee and Arkansas are squaring off on Saturday night in Fayetteville.
Ahead of kickoff, the SEC is requiring teams to provide daily updates on the injury status of their players.
Here is the first injury report for both the Vols and Razorbacks.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
TENNESSEE
Tennessee's injury report features some good news on the offensive line. After missing the previous two contests, starting left tackle Lance Heard is off the injury report and expected to play on Saturday. Starting right tackle John Campbell Jr. who was also injured during the matchup against Oklahoma is also off the report.
The biggest hit comes to the linebacker depth. Edwin Spillman, a four-star freshman linebacker, will miss another game. He did not play in the first two games of the season before making his debut in week three. In two games played, he has three total tackles.
Jourdan Thomas, John Slaughter and Montrell Bandy will also miss the game as members of the secondary. Thomas was projected to be the starting nickel back before going down with a preseason injury that will hold him out for the year. Slaughter and Bandy have been depth pieces.
ARKANSAS
Arkansas will be without two pieces of its secondary on Saturday. Both Jaylon Braxton and Miguel Mitchell are listed as out. Running back Rodney Hill, offensive lineman Patrick Kutas and wide reciever Khafre Brown are also going to miss the game on offense.
At tight end Andreas Paaske is listed as doubtful. Other tight ends, Ty Washington and Luke Hasz, are listed as questionable.
Likely to play are defensive back Hudson Clark and wide receiver Monte Harrison.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.