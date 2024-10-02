PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Injury report: Tennessee, Arkansas football reveal first report of week

At center Tennessee’s Edwin Spillman (13) during a fall Tennessee football practice, in Knoxville, Tenn., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024.
At center Tennessee’s Edwin Spillman (13) during a fall Tennessee football practice, in Knoxville, Tenn., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

Tennessee and Arkansas are squaring off on Saturday night in Fayetteville.

Ahead of kickoff, the SEC is requiring teams to provide daily updates on the injury status of their players.

Here is the first injury report for both the Vols and Razorbacks.

TENNESSEE

Tennessee's injury report features some good news on the offensive line. After missing the previous two contests, starting left tackle Lance Heard is off the injury report and expected to play on Saturday. Starting right tackle John Campbell Jr. who was also injured during the matchup against Oklahoma is also off the report.

The biggest hit comes to the linebacker depth. Edwin Spillman, a four-star freshman linebacker, will miss another game. He did not play in the first two games of the season before making his debut in week three. In two games played, he has three total tackles.

Jourdan Thomas, John Slaughter and Montrell Bandy will also miss the game as members of the secondary. Thomas was projected to be the starting nickel back before going down with a preseason injury that will hold him out for the year. Slaughter and Bandy have been depth pieces.

ARKANSAS

Arkansas will be without two pieces of its secondary on Saturday. Both Jaylon Braxton and Miguel Mitchell are listed as out. Running back Rodney Hill, offensive lineman Patrick Kutas and wide reciever Khafre Brown are also going to miss the game on offense.

At tight end Andreas Paaske is listed as doubtful. Other tight ends, Ty Washington and Luke Hasz, are listed as questionable.

Likely to play are defensive back Hudson Clark and wide receiver Monte Harrison.

