Tennessee and Arkansas are squaring off on Saturday night in Fayetteville. Ahead of kickoff, the SEC is requiring teams to provide daily updates on the injury status of their players. Here is the first injury report for both the Vols and Razorbacks. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

TENNESSEE

Advertisement

Tennessee's injury report features some good news on the offensive line. After missing the previous two contests, starting left tackle Lance Heard is off the injury report and expected to play on Saturday. Starting right tackle John Campbell Jr. who was also injured during the matchup against Oklahoma is also off the report. The biggest hit comes to the linebacker depth. Edwin Spillman, a four-star freshman linebacker, will miss another game. He did not play in the first two games of the season before making his debut in week three. In two games played, he has three total tackles. Jourdan Thomas, John Slaughter and Montrell Bandy will also miss the game as members of the secondary. Thomas was projected to be the starting nickel back before going down with a preseason injury that will hold him out for the year. Slaughter and Bandy have been depth pieces.

ARKANSAS