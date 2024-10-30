Injury report: Kentucky's Gerald Mincey to miss return to Tennessee

in other news
Tennessee and Kentucky released their initial availability report on Wednesday ahead of their primetime bout on Saturday.
The No. 7 Vols (6-1, 3-1 SEC) host the Wildcats (3-5, 1-5) at Neyland Stadium at 7:45 p.m. ET (SEC Network) as they look to begin the final month of the regular season on a strong note and strengthen their College Football Playoff resume.
Based on the report, which is released weekly and updated up until before kickoff as mandated by the league this season, Tennessee enters the match up relatively healthy, while Kentucky will a few missing pieces.
No. 7 TENNESSEE (6-1, 3-1 SEC)
Not much has changed for Tennessee in terms of which players will not play on Saturday.
Defensive back Jourdan Thomas suffered a season-ending injury in fall camp and linebacker Keenan Pili was ruled out for the remainder of the season after an ACL injury in the first half of the Vols' 23-17 overtime win over Florida three weeks ago.
Linebacker Edwin Spillman, who has spent much of the season on the list, will miss for the second-straight week.
Both defensive lineman Caleb Herring and offensive lineman William Satterwhite are listed as questionable. Herring has appeared in six games this season, accounting for three tackles and one quarterback hurry.
Satterwhite played in three previous games against Chattanooga, NC State and Kent State.
Some notable names that are absent include running back Cameron Seldon and offensive lineman Lance Heard. Both players played against Alabama two weeks ago after being initially listed as questionable and probable, respectively.
KENTUCKY (3-5, 1-5 SEC)
Kentucky has 10 players that will be inactive vs. Tennessee.
Veteran linebacker J.J. Weaver, who has 10 tackles and five sacks this season, is among those that won't play against the Vols. Offensive lineman Gerald Mincey is another familiar name that will not be available.
Mincey began his career at Florida before transferring to Tennessee in 2022. He played for the Vols for two seasons, then transferred to Kentucky after the 2023 season.
Mincey had been vocal about returning to Knoxville.
Defensive back Quay'sheed Scott is the only Wildcats player listed as doubtful while defensive back D.J. Waller Jr. and linebacker Jayvant Brown are both questionable.
The second injury report for both teams will be released on Friday.
