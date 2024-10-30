Injury report: Kentucky's Gerald Mincey to miss return to Tennessee

Tennessee and Kentucky released their initial availability report on Wednesday ahead of their primetime bout on Saturday.

The No. 7 Vols (6-1, 3-1 SEC) host the Wildcats (3-5, 1-5) at Neyland Stadium at 7:45 p.m. ET (SEC Network) as they look to begin the final month of the regular season on a strong note and strengthen their College Football Playoff resume.

Based on the report, which is released weekly and updated up until before kickoff as mandated by the league this season, Tennessee enters the match up relatively healthy, while Kentucky will a few missing pieces.