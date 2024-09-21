Injury report: Tennessee provides final update ahead of Oklahoma clash

With an hour and a half until kickoff, Tennessee and Oklahoma have released its final injury updates ahead of Saturday night's game.
Here is who's out and who's good to go for the top-15 matchup.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Heading into the game, the Vols had already notably announced starting left tackle Lance Heard would miss the contest.
The final update continues to reflect his unavailability along with Jourdan Thomas (season-ending injury), John Slaughter and Shamurad Umarov.
William Wright, William Satterwhite and Ben Bolton are taken off the list.
For Oklahoma, the Sooners have taken Nic Anderson off the list. The dynamic receiver will make his season debut against the Vols.
Offensive lineman Troy Everett, defensive back Kendel Dolby and wide receiver Andrel Anthony have been upgraded from probably to participants.
Branson Hickman and Jake Taylor on the offensive line are game time decisions. Both are likely starters if able to go.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.