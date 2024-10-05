Injury report: Tennessee stays mostly healthy hours before Arkansas

Here is the final injury report for both the Vols and Razorbacks.

Ahead of kickoff, the SEC is requiring teams to provide a final injury update an hour and a half before kick off.

Tennessee and Arkansas are squaring off in just over an hour.

Tennessee's injury report features some good news on the offensive line. After missing the previous two contests, starting left tackle Lance Heard is still off the injury report and expected to play on Saturday. Starting right tackle John Campbell Jr. who was also injured during the matchup against Oklahoma is also still off the report.

The biggest hit comes to the linebacker depth. Edwin Spillman, a four-star freshman linebacker, will miss another game. He did not play in the first two games of the season before making his debut in week three. In two games played, he has three total tackles.

Jourdan Thomas, John Slaughter and Montrell Bandy will also miss the game as members of the secondary. Thomas was projected to be the starting nickel back before going down with a preseason injury that will hold him out for the year. Slaughter and Bandy have been depth pieces.

Arkansas initially listed five players to miss the contest but will be without six on Saturday. Joining Jaylon Braxton, Miguel Mitchell, Rodney Hill, Patrick Kutas and Khafre Brown as players listed as 'Out' is Adnreas Paaske who was initially listed as 'Doubtful.'

Luke Hasz is now listed as a game time decision.

Ty Washington was listed as questionable on the initial report and Hudson Clark and Monte Harrison were listed as probable with the trio all no longer on the report.