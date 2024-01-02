Tennessee's 35-0 win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl marked the first career start for true freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava. The former five-star turned heads in the game while totaling three rushing touchdowns to go along with 151 passing yards and an additional touchdown. Following the game, Hawkeye defenders were asked about Iamaleava. Here is everything they had to say. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

DL Joe Evans

"He definitely presented a lot of challenges. When you talk about you have to defend two facets, whether it be in the passing game or in the running game, it is definitely a lot tougher, and he is a very mobile guy, and you were able to see that today. I mean, hats off to them. Hats off to their team. They played a really well-played game." Evans finished the game with four sacks and five tackles.

LB Nick Jackson