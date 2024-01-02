Iowa defenders react to Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava's first career start
Tennessee's 35-0 win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl marked the first career start for true freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
The former five-star turned heads in the game while totaling three rushing touchdowns to go along with 151 passing yards and an additional touchdown.
Following the game, Hawkeye defenders were asked about Iamaleava.
Here is everything they had to say.
DL Joe Evans
"He definitely presented a lot of challenges. When you talk about you have to defend two facets, whether it be in the passing game or in the running game, it is definitely a lot tougher, and he is a very mobile guy, and you were able to see that today. I mean, hats off to them. Hats off to their team. They played a really well-played game."
Evans finished the game with four sacks and five tackles.
LB Nick Jackson
"I'm trying to think about quarterbacks (that remind me of Iamaleava). I mean, honestly, right now that kind of caught me off guard. I can't really think of any. I'm trying to think. I've played a decent amount of quarterbacks, honestly. I remember, there was this kid from Florida State my freshman year, Justin Blackman. He reminds me of him a little bit. Just the way he's rangey, tall, he can throw and make some plays. Can make some plays mobility wise. He definitely reminds me of that a little bit. But, yeah, he's a heck of a football player. I'm not going to say anything other than that, really."
Jackson finished the game with 11 tackles.
Blackman began his career at Florida State before transferring to Arkansas State. He threw for 9,260 yards and 65 touchdowns in his college career. He also ran for four touchdowns.
