While Decatur, Georgia defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse has been committed to Georgia for going on a year and a half, his relationship with current Tennessee defensive line coach Tracy Rocker pre-dates his commitment and likely is a big reason he fell in love with Athens. Rocker started recruiting Stackhouse when the former Outland Trophy winner was on the Bulldog staff and the ladder was a freshman.

"He has been wanting me to come up and just spend time with the players," Stackhouse said. "Today's visit was really good. We played paint ball. We got to hang out with the coaches and players and stuff. It was exciting. I had thought the worst cause I know paint balls hurt, but it was fun.

"It makes you feel like a kid again out there playing on teams and shooting at each other. I was a big target for everyone to hit (laughs)."

Stackhouse remains committed to Georgia, but he is at least listening to Rocker, Jeremy Pruitt and the Vols.

"There is a lot to like about Tennessee," Stackhouse said. "The facilities, the players, the coaches and just the area stand out about Tennessee. Seeing how the players interact and how close they are was good."

Rocker picked up recruiting Stackhouse when he first got to Tennessee last year. He's been chipping away and just focusing on the little things about relationship building and that seems to have paid off.

"I've known him for a long time," Stackhouse said. "Tracy really just wants the best for me. He's always honest with me and I value what he says."