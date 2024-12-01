Is Tennessee projected to host in the College Football Playoffs?

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Ahead of the updated playoff bracket on Tuesday, here's where Tennessee football is projected to land.

The regular season is in the books and the playoff picture is more clear than ever.

This would place Tennessee against Oregon in the following round if it was able to win. Other SEC squads in the field are 2-seed Texas and 7-seed Georgia .

In his projection, he has Tennessee hosting Ohio State inside Neyland Stadium. This would be the eight and nine seeds squaring off with the Vols getting the better mark.

Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report has updated his bracket to reflect the end of the 2024 regular season.

ESPN had 13 writers list their projected playoff fields after the conclusion of the regular season.

Here's what they had.

Andrea Adelson:

Adelson has the Vols dropping to the 10-seed. This would give Tennessee a trip to play at 7-seed Indiana. Other SEC teams are 2-seed Texas, 8-seed South Carolina and 9-seed Georgia.

Kyle Bonagura:

Bonagura also has Tennessee outside the four hosting seeds. He has the Vols headed back to Athens as the nine seed to play 8-seed Georgia. Other SEC teams are 2-seed Texas and 11-seed Alabama.

Bill Connelly:

Connelly has the Vols hosting as the eight seed. He projects Tennessee to welcome 9-seed Indiana to town. Other SEC schools in the field are 2-seed Texas and 7-seed Georgia.

David Hale:

Hale has Tennessee welcoming Ohio State to Neyland Stadium in the eight and nine seed game. Other SEC schools are 2-seed Texas and 7-seed Georgia.

Eli Lederman:

Lederman is on the same page of Tennessee hosting Ohio State in the eight and nine seed game. The other SEC teams are 2-seed Texas, 7-seed Georgia and 11-seed South Carolina.

Chris Low:

Low also has Tennessee hosting. He projects Indiana to make the trip for the eight and nine seed game. The other SEC teams in his bracket are 2-seed Georgia, 5-seed Texas and 11-seed South Carolina.

Harry Lyles Jr.:

Lyles also thinks that it'll be Tennessee hosting Indiana in the eight and nine seed game. The other SEC teams in his are 2-seed Texas and 7-seed Georgia.

Max Olson:

Olson is lower on Tennessee than most of his colleagues. He has the Vols as a 10 seed traveling to play at 7-seed Georgia. The other SEC squad in the field is 2-seed Texas.

Adam Rittenberg:

Rittenberg has Tennessee hosting the eight and nine seed game against Ohio State. Other SEC teams in his projected bracket are 2-seed Texas, 7-seed Georgia and 12-seed South Carolina.

Mark Schlabach:

Schlaback has the Vols headed to Ohio State in the eight and nine seed game. Other SEC teams in his field are 2-seed Georgia, 5-seed Texas and 12-seed South Carolina.

Jake Trotter:

Trotter agrees that Tennessee will be making the trip to play Ohio State in the eight and nine seed game. Other SEC in his bracket are 2-seed Texas, 7-seed Georgia and 11-seed South Carolina.

Paolo Uggetti:

Uggetti has Tennessee hosting Ohio State in the eight and nine seed game. His other SEC teams to make the playoffs are 2-seed Texas, 7-seed Georgia and 12-seed South Carolina.

Dave Wilson:

Wilson has Tennessee on the road to play Ohio State in the eight and nine seed game. Other SEC teams are 2-seed Texas, 7-seed Georgia and 11-seed South Carolina.