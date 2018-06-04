It was just over a year ago that Nashville native Brant Lawless committed to Tennessee, as Butch Jones and his staff built the 2018 class defensively around a trio of 4-star in-state lineman — Lawless, Greg Emerson and D'Andre Litaker — known on Rocky Top as the Big 3.

Fast forward to the present and Tennessee's roster currently only has Emerson wearing orange.

Litaker ended up not signing anywhere after another knee injury derailed his senior season and now Lawless future in orange looks to be up in the air, as the 4-star defensive tackle is not currently enrolled at Tennessee.

Lawless will not be in Knoxville for either June or July summer courses and his future with the program is uncertain.

"I'm not really sure what is going on," Lawless said. "It's frustrating."

When asked if the hold up was grades, himself, or Tennessee, he sounded unsure of what the hold up currently is.

"I honestly could not tell you," Lawless said. "I have no idea. I just don't know."

Lawless could end up on Rocky Top in August, but sources tell Volquest.com that appears to be a long shot.

Obviously a trying time, Lawless is trying to keep a level head and remained poised.

"It is what it is honestly," Lawless said.

Lawless isn’t the only member of the 2018 class yet to report, as linebacker J.J. Peterson has also not made it to campus. The 4-star linebacker is expected to arrive at Tennessee for the July session of summer classes though.