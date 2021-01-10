VolQuest - Isaiah Horton has home-state Vols in top-6

Oakland’s Isaiah Horton unveiled his top-six last week and the Vols are in good position. Tennessee, along with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss comprise the SEC-only list for the wide receiver as the 6-foot-3, 185-pound athlete ranks as the state’s seventh-best prospect. “The coaching staffs for those programs are why they made my cut,” Horton told Volquest. “With everything going on right now regarding OCVID, it’s been hard to build relationships. Those schools have tried the hardest and I appreciate that. “I’ve known the Tennessee coaching staff since I was in eighth grade. It seems like they really care about me and that really shows through their actions. That’s what I look at. Actions speak louder than words and they have backed up what they’ve said.” The four-star is a Rivals Top-200 prospect and is ranked as the 20th-best receiver in the 2022 class. The Oakland standout is in contact with either Jeremy Pruitt or Tee Martin on nearly a daily basis.

“I really like the team’s work ethic. Everything didn’t go their way, but no one was giving up,” Horton said of the Vols. “I liked how the guys who didn’t play a lot on Saturdays would sometimes be scrimmaging on Sundays. Coach Pruitt has them working – trying to figure out what is going on. “They are determined to be great and I want to be a part of a program where we are on that same page.” Horton was an all-state performer in 2020 – finishing the season with 12 touchdowns and 712 receiving yards. He picked off two passes in Oakland’s 56-33 win over Brentwood in the Tennessee Class 6-A state championship game. “Being a state champion is a wonderful feeling,” the prospect said. “It’s a once in a lifetime feeling, to be honest. We worked so hard every day and it paid off in the end. We had a total buy in from the players, coaching staff and community.”