VolQuest - Isaiah Horton has home-state Vols in top-6

Isaiah Horton has home-state Vols in top-6
Oakland’s Isaiah Horton unveiled his top-six last week and the Vols are in good position.
Tennessee, along with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss comprise the SEC-only list for the wide receiver as the 6-foot-3, 185-pound athlete ranks as the state’s seventh-best prospect.
“The coaching staffs for those programs are why they made my cut,” Horton told Volquest. “With everything going on right now regarding OCVID, it’s been hard to build relationships. Those schools have tried the hardest and I appreciate that.
“I’ve known the Tennessee coaching staff since I was in eighth grade. It seems like they really care about me and that really shows through their actions. That’s what I look at. Actions speak louder than words and they have backed up what they’ve said.”
The four-star is a Rivals Top-200 prospect and is ranked as the 20th-best receiver in the 2022 class. The Oakland standout is in contact with either Jeremy Pruitt or Tee Martin on nearly a daily basis.
This just another chapter in my story... come read along 📚🙇🏽♂️. All glory to the Highest of them all.🙌🏾#RollTide🐘 #Gogators 🐊 #GBO 🍊 #lsufootball 🐅 #HottyToddy 🔵 🔴 #UGAFootball ⚫️ 🔴. #collegefootball pic.twitter.com/EaILKvsbHb— isaiah 2.0 horton🎬 (@isaiahhorton14) December 28, 2020
“I really like the team’s work ethic. Everything didn’t go their way, but no one was giving up,” Horton said of the Vols. “I liked how the guys who didn’t play a lot on Saturdays would sometimes be scrimmaging on Sundays. Coach Pruitt has them working – trying to figure out what is going on.
“They are determined to be great and I want to be a part of a program where we are on that same page.”
Horton was an all-state performer in 2020 – finishing the season with 12 touchdowns and 712 receiving yards. He picked off two passes in Oakland’s 56-33 win over Brentwood in the Tennessee Class 6-A state championship game.
“Being a state champion is a wonderful feeling,” the prospect said. “It’s a once in a lifetime feeling, to be honest. We worked so hard every day and it paid off in the end. We had a total buy in from the players, coaching staff and community.”
Most schools are interested in Horton as a receiver, though LSU has offered at safety and Miami as an athlete.
“Anywhere I go, it will be a dream come true. I just want to play,” Horton said. “The program that signs me will get a worker. Every day I’m going to do what I’m supposed to do while making others better. I’m very competitive and will work to get the job done.”
With the dead period extended through April, Horton hopes to be able to visit some schools on his list before deciding. He’s been to Tennessee several times and Alabama, but hopes to see first-hand the likes of Florida, Ole Miss and LSU.
The Vols may have a slight advantage right now.
Tennessee is not only the state school, but it currently rosters two former teammates of Horton. Before transferring to Oakland, the wide receiver was teammates with Keyshawn Lawrence and Tyler Barron at Ensworth.
Horton noted that it won’t factor into the overall decision, as he wants to attend a school ‘for him,’ but it does add a level of comfort when analyzing the Vols.
“I have good relationships with those guys and ask them a lot of questions about UT,” Horton said of Lawrence and Barron. “Everything they have told me has been good and that’s good to hear. Since I can’t go on visits right now, I have to ask people who are there and it’s all been very positive.”
The four-star hopes to make a decision before his senior season.