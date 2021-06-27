Isaiah Horton talks Sunday trip to see Vols and possible July decision

Horton announced a top four of Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Miami back on Feb. 18. Those schools continue to be the four that are standing out most to him as he nears a possible decision in July.

“I have a great feel with these guys and a great bond with the coaching staff. I don’t feel like anything has been sugar coated and that it’s been real from the heart. That’s what I like and I appreciate that. I feel like I have that bond already and I’m not even on campus yet.”

“I enjoyed today’s visit,” Horton said. “I’ve actually enjoyed all of my visits to Tennessee. They’ve all been great. The coaching staff has been great and it feels like a good time every time I come down here.

The in-state receiver from Oakland High School in Murfreesboro made his way over to Knoxville on Sunday, and as the Vols have done throughout the month of June, helped their chances in their pursuit of Horton.

Horton has visited each of his favorites in the month of June. In addition to two unofficial visits to Tennessee, he took an unofficial to both Alabama and Florida, and took an official visit to Miami on June 11.

“Tennessee is definitely high,” Horton said. “Nobody is leading, everybody is the same, but Tennessee is definitely high on my list.”

Horton’s relationship with Tennessee’s coaching staff, particularly wide receivers coach Kodi Burns, is what is working most in favor of the Vols.

“They’re all cool people, cool guys,” Horton said. “I talk to them daily. It didn’t take long to get to know them at all. I’ve always had a good bond with them.”

As a decision approaches, there’s a handful of conversations the 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. receiver will have to help him come to a decision.

“I’m going to sit down and talking with my family, making sure they’re in agreement with my decision,” Horton said. “I have to talk to God also because I always have to have him in my life. And then just talking with myself.

“Just seeing which school is the best fit for me. Seeing out of all the visits I took, which one did I really enjoy. If I ever left with any concern or doubt, then that wasn’t the right fit for me. But every time I left Tennessee, I left happy and that’s a good thing for me.”

Horton is ranked the No. 207 overall player in the country by Rivals. He’s considered the 30th-best receiver and seventh-best player in the state of Tennessee.