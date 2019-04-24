It's a big offseason for Barnes and the Vols
With a pair of multi-year starters departing via graduation and perhaps two more All-SEC performers leaving a year early for the NBA draft it’s pretty much a given that Rick Barnes is going to be w...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news