VolQuest - It's been a spring of opportunities for thin linebacker unit

For new linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary it’s been slim pickings this spring. Due to off-season surgeries and the transfer portal, depth has been non-existent. However, the first year linebackers coach has seen positives both as a group and with individuals.

“I want to commend those guys. Our numbers aren’t very high, but the guys that have been out there are a hard working crew,” Jean-Mary offered. “A lot of buy in with them. They want to come out there and get better every day. A lot of guys without a lot of experience. They fight their butt off every day. You have a bunch of guys who are athletic, who have a lot of hunger and are just trying to learn football right now. They have gotten better. The transformation from the first practice to this last one has been amazing. I’m very proud of those guys.”

Individually one guy who has made an impression is former defensive back and walk-on Kwauze Garland. Garland has been playing outside linebacker and Jean-Mary believes today’s game is a good fit for the Georgia native.

“He’s new to the linebacker position, but he’s very athletic,” Jean-Mary said. “He’s an intelligent, tough kid. He plays every snap like it’s his last. I think he has a very bright future because he’s still learning the game. He plays it the right way. With the DB background he has, he’s made for the way the game is today as a space game. We have been very, very happy with the way he has been playing so far.”

The veteran of he unit who is able to practice is Solon Page. Page has played in 9 games in his career and has 3 total tackles yet this spring he’s the most experience linebacker on the practice field for Jean-Mary.

“He’s done a great job. He has kind of been thrusted into a leadership and starting role and he’s done a great job for us,” Jean-Mary explained. “He’s kind of been the glue with everything we have done because he’s the senior member of the unit and we have asked him to play both mike and will linebacker and he’s done a great job for us. He’s been learning on the run. He doesn’t have a ton of experience but he’s the most experienced guy in the room and I have seen him get more physical and his understanding of what we are doing on defense has evolved. We have been very happy with him and we think he has a chance to help us.”

Florida native Morven Joseph has also gotten plenty of opportunities this spring. Much of his work has come as a middle linebacker which is not his natural position. Jean-Mary says they are comfortable with Joseph off the edge and are working to make him more than a specialized player.

“Morven is a very talented young man. He came in as a highly rated outside linebacker. He has some edge rush potential because he has a lot of twitch. He can get up field and get after the quarterback. Morven’s biggest learning curve is learning to play inside,” Jean-Mary offered. “We are asking him to do a lot to help us out on defense with our numbers. He’s not totally comfortable there (inside) but he gives it everything he has. He’s showing some flashes of giving us a chance to get him on the field as far as playing inside linebacker. Obviously we are very comfortable with him as an outside pass rusher, but he’s evolving as an every down linebacker. He’s done a good job this spring.”

Of course Tennessee isn’t getting the linebackers back who went into the transfer portal back but the linebacker group with undoubtedly look a lot different come August. Jeremy Banks and Roman Harrison will be back on the field healthy and working. The two are recovery from off-season surgery and have not been cleared for any contact. And while Jean-Mary has yet to be able to make an assessment of their physical skills, eh does like what he has seen from them mentally this spring and their engagement in learning a new scheme.

“They are in every meeting. They are able to watch film with us. The things we grade them on is on the mental side and understanding what we are trying to get done with obviously new terminology and a new scheme. They have been great in the room,” he said.

Tennessee is also keeping a close eye on the transfer portal for any possible help to a unit that even when fully healthy is going to be lean on numbers.