It was a disaster, but will it linger?
Not even the Butch Jones era had a low point like this one. Jones went 0-8 in the SEC in his final season, but even that historically bad year didn’t include a loss like the season opening 38-30 de...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news