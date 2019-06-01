Marietta, Ga. running back Ebony Jackson made waves two weeks ago when he decommitted from the Vols.

However, Jackson, who admits he’s been frustrated due to a spring injury, has remained in communication with Tennessee and the Vols remain a factor.

“Part of the reason I decommitted is that I didn’t want it to seem like I was being unloyal to Tennessee when I was going on other visits to different schools,” Jackson said. “So I kind of felt like that would make it right (decommitting).

“We still have a pretty strong relationship. I still talk to Tennessee every day really.”

Jackson has been talking to head coach Jeremy Pruitt, running backs coach David Johnson and primarily to offensive coordinator Jim Chaney.

“He’s really supportive,” Jackson said of Chaney. “I can tell that he cares a lot. He not just all about football. He talks to my parents. He shows me a lot of attention.”

Led by Chaney, Tennessee’s message to Jackson has been simple

“They said that they won’t stop recruiting me,” Jackson explained. “I told them that I hope it didn’t cause a spark between us because I was decommitting. They told me that they are not going to stop recruiting me.”

While Tennessee is still recruiting Jackson, the 6-1, 205 pound speedster has picked up offers from Florida State and Alabama and is hearing from Maryland and South Carolina the most.

In fact, Jackson will see the Terps soon.

“I have an official coming up soon to Maryland. I’m going up there on the 14th,” Jackson said.

“Maryland is kind of a dream school because that’s where all of my family grew up. My dad and I were close to the D.C. area. My mom lived in the dead center of Maryland. I moved to Atlanta when I was 2 or 3.”

The message from those recruiting him is the same and that is they see him as more than just a tailback.

“They all tell me that they like how fast I am. They know I’m a talented running back, but I can line up outside and create space for myself and beat guys one on one. Stuff like that,” Jackson said.

As for what Jackson is looking for after committing to Tennessee and then decommitting, it’s simple — comfort.

“Really just finding the school that fits me best,” Jackson offered. “Tennessee is one of my top three schools. I want to find the place that is most comfortable for me.”



So ultimately could that comfort be found on Rocky Top?

“Oh yea, definitely,” Jackson said.