Jahmai Mashack beats buzzer and Vols beat Alabama in high-stakes thriller

Chaz Lanier and Jordan Gainey had 18 points and Zakai Zeigler scored 15. All three seemed destined to be the final shot taker. Instead it ended up in the hands of Mashack. He had kept Tennessee (24-5, 11-5 SEC) in it, and now he has his team in line for one of the four coveted 1 seeds.

He put on another defensive masterclass. He hit the game-tying free throws when Tennessee was down to its last hope with 30 seconds left. Then he rattled in the winner at the buzzer and the Vols beat the Crimson Tide for the fourth-straight time, 79-76.

It was physical. Both teams combined for 44 fouls. It was was awash with drama from start to finish. There were four ties and six lead changes in the final five minutes. It had plenty of heroes, but none bigger than Jahmai Mashack .

In the most high-stakes game in college basketball this weekend, the No. 5 Vols' top 10 bout with No. 6 Alabama at Food City Center lived up to the billing.

Tennessee isn't a lock for the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but it took a giant step towards it on Saturday.

The first four minutes of the first half were eventful for Tennessee.

Chaz Lanier opened with a quick 7 points and the Vols led by five as Alabama (23-6, 12-4) went 0-for-3 from three-point range. That was the good.

The bad was three turnovers from Igor Milicic Jr. and Zakai Zeigler picking up two fouls and going to the bench early. The Crimson Tide went in front for the first time, 9-7 on the second foul, a Labaron Philon and-1.

Fouling was a common trend for both teams. They combined for seven in the first six minutes. Tennessee took advantage with Cade Phillips and Lanier both getting shots to fall on fouls, but it proved a momentum killer on the other end.

After Darlinstone Dubar answered an Alabama score with a 3-pointer to draw even at 16-16, the Vols were whistled twice on one Crimson Tide possession, putting them in the bonus with 12:43 left in the half.

Tennessee's home crown might have earned an assist when Aden Holloway, who was fouled on a three-point attempt, went to the line. He went 0-for-3 and Jordan Gainey hit a jumper a few possessions later to put the Vols up, 18-16.

Gainey continued to make the most of his minutes with Zeigler still on the bench midway through the half, scoring again to extend Tennessee's lead to 20-17. Clifford Omoruyi responded to pull Alabama within one, but Felix Okpara clapped back with a dunk to go up 22-19.

Mark Sears connected on a deep three and Mouhamed Dioubate scored to give Alabama a two-point advantage on one of the few consecutive Crimson Tide possessions that didn't end in a foul on the Vols.

Tennessee went back inside, though and Okpara went up and scored while drawing another foul in the process. The ensuring free throw resulted in another lead change, this one in the Vols' favor at 27-26 with 7:20 to go.

Zeigler re-entered the game out of the under eight media timeout and immediately made an impact, dishing an assist to Lanier who buried his second 3-pointer to swell Tennessee's lead to 30-26.

Dubar tallied his second 3-pointer to stretch that lead to four, but Holloway hit one from the corner to cut the Alabama deficit to one and Nelson scored two-straight to put it in front again at 36-33 with inside of three minutes left in the half.

The Vols had seemingly stopped the Crimson Tide from a third-straight scoring possession, but a missed shot ended up back in the hands of Sears and his 3-pointer rattled around and off the rim before falling in, giving Alabama a 39-33 advantage just before halftime.

Sears put the Crimson Tide up seven with seven seconds left, then Gainey went wire-to-wire and finished with a layup that he was fouled on with .7 seconds on the clock to trim Tennessee's deficit to 42-38 and give it some needed momentum at the intermission.

That momentum carried over. The Vols' defense held Alabama late into the shot clock before Jahmai Mashack took the ball out of the hands of Omoruyi and Milicic hit a 3-pointer for his first points to pull Tennessee within one, 42-41.

It took the Crimson Tide more than two minutes to score. Omortuyi provided the first points of the half with a dunk and Sears rattled in a three to keep Alabama in the lead.

Meanwhile, the Vols went more than three minutes without a basket and a turnover led to a Dioubate and-1 that put Tennessee behind 50-43. Zeigler ended the scoring drought with a layup, and in keeping with the trends of the first half, was fouled doing it.

His free throw got the Vols back within four, but Alabama went back down and scored on a Holloway three to lead 53-46.

A Zeigler jumper was the response, but he then went 0-for-4 in consecutive trips to the free throw line. Mashack made a big defensive play that resulted in points, though, poking a ball away from Holloway and then drawing a foul on what was ruled a goal-tend that put Tennessee within two possession, 56-51 following the free throw.

Jarin Stephenson was left on open in the corner though on a Sears drive and the kickout ended in a three that gave Alabama a 59-51 edge with around 12 minutes left.

The Crimson Tide looked prime to go up double digits for the first time, but Mashack came up with another needed score. And when Holloway again had Alabama on the cusp of a double-digit lead with a three, Zeigler sunk one of his own from deep to get within 62-56 with less than 10 minutes to go.

Then it was Gainey's turn to take over a stretch. He was bumped putting up a shot that he made, then hit the free throw. He scored again to get within three and a defensive top led to Ziegler's game-tying 3-pointer, 66-66 with 6:31 left.

Gainey hit a running floater to draw even for the second time in less than a minute, then suddenly the back-and-forth shootout settled into a scoreless stretch for both teams for two-plus minutes.

That stretch was broken up by Gainey free throws that gave Tennessee a 70-68 lead with a tick under four minutes, its first since the 4:47 mark of the first half.

Alabama, now playing from behind, tied with free throws and Sears went late into the shot clock before putting the Crimson Tide up again with a contested 3-pointer, 73-70 inside of two minutes.

Alabama maintained that edge, staying ahead by three after Tennessee's attempts to stay or at least stay within a possession came up empty in the last minute.

But there was some life. Lanier provided it. He was scored, fouled and went 1-of-2 at the line. Mashack got the rebound after the miss, and then he was fouled. He made both to tie it again, 76-76 with 30 seconds remaining.

It looked like Alabama was going to have the final shot after a jump ball, but Tennessee forced a five-second violation on the in bound, giving the ball back to the Vols instead.

It came down to Mashack, who uncorked a shot at the buzzer that rattled home.