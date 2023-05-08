In his final season at Tennessee, Jalin Hyatt rewrote countless school records.

He finished the year with 1,267 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in 12 games played. This marked the most yards and touchdowns by a receiver in the SEC over the course of the season.

Due to this productive year in orange, Hyatt was selected in the third round with the 73rd pick by the New York Giants.

Despite the Day Two selection, criticism about Hyatt's ability became a focus. Many blamed the Vols' high-scoring offense for his numbers instead of his abilities as a player.

Hyatt isn't worried about this discourse, though. He feels he can fit into any scheme and be productive.

"I'm a football player at the end of the day," said Hyatt. "I came from Tennessee's offense which I had fun in. Learned a lot of new things in that offense. Coming into this offense, learning more new things. At the end of the day, I'm a football player and I can play in any offense."

This criticism of his route-running abilities even crept into his Pro Day in Knoxville.

The Dallas Cowboys' receiving coach was caught telling Hyatt he is a one-tool player before he worked out at the event.

Hyatt responded by showing off his skillset in the resulting workout.

Now, he will face off against Dallas twice a season as a member of its NFC East rival. Hyatt doesn't anticipate it giving him any additional motivation, though.

"(The interaction) didn't bother me at all," said Hyatt. "Coaches, a lot of people have their opinions on things. I respect the Cowboys' receivers coach... That's in the past now. Draft process is in the past. I'm here with the New York Giants and I'm ready to work.

"Any team I go against, it's going to spark me. I'm in the NFL now. I'm here with grown men. I can't wait to just go out there and play. It doesn't matter what team it is or who we're facing. I just can't wait to go out there and represent the Giants and represent this coaching staff."

Following his selection in April, Hyatt is now taking part in the Giants' rookie minicamp.

With the draft behind him, his focus is on getting better and creating relationships around the franchise.

Ultimately, he wants to be a contributing piece to a team looking to return to the playoffs.

"People are always going to say things," said Hyatt. "I think that's what I've learned the most. I'm here now. I'm here with the Giants. The draft process and everything else is out the way. I'm here and my only focus now is getting better. Learning my new teammates, learning the coaching staff here, learning the playbook. Just going out there when the opportunity presents itself."

However, what gives Hyatt an additional boost in confidence is the fashion in which he landed in New York.

The Giants traded up to select the wide receiver in the third round. They forfeited their No. 89 and 128 picks to the LA Rams for the No. 73 pick that proved to be Hyatt.

This move shows the organization's faith in the former Vol. Now, Hyatt is preparing to prove them right.

"It's still a blessing that they traded up to get me," said Hyatt. "I think that's really big. I really have a lot of respect for the Giants for doing that. My goal now is to prove myself to them. That's really what I'm focused on and I can't wait to get to work."

The NFL's preseason will begin in August when Hyatt will make his debut on a professional field.

The league is preparing to announce each team's full schedule on May 11 for the 2023 campaign.

For the time being, Hyatt is soaking in the opportunity to play in New York and achieve his pro football dreams.

"It's beautiful here," said Hyatt. "It's beautiful. Just coming out here and seeing the stadium from a distance, coming on the practice field and being able to see the coaches and being around my teammates, it was fun. It was a blessing. I had fun today."