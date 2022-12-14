Just days after Cedric Tillman announced his intentions to opt-out of the bowl game and prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, junior Jalin Hyatt made the same decision on Wednesday afternoon — announcing it on his Instagram page.

Tennessee will be down another wide receiver when it faces Clemson in the Orange Bowl on December 30.

It comes as no surprise given the stellar season that Hyatt had in 2022.

He was a key part of the Vols' nation-leading offense with 67 receptions for 1,267 yards. His 15 touchdown catches were the most among FBS receivers and set a Tennessee program single-season record.

Hyatt became the first Tennessee player to win the Biletnikoff Award earlier this month, which is given annually to the top wide receiver in college football.

For Hyatt, a memorable and historic season started at the end of last season. He arrived at Tennessee as a four-star prospect from Dutch Fork High School in Irmo, South Carolina and showed flashes as a freshman in 2020.

After struggling with consistency as a sophomore a year ago, Hyatt put in extra hours in the offseason, catching more than 10,000 balls in the Tennessee football practice facility in preparation for a turnaround season.

"You know, as a receiver, this is what you dream of," Hyatt said after winning the award on December 8. "This is where you put your goals at. That's where I had my goals during the summer, when we had our offseason. Just trying to be the best version of myself. I made promise to my coaches that I would be the best slot in the country.

"I just want to fulfill that. Just grateful to be up here. Just grateful to see my teammates here. It was a blessing."

Hyatt, who averaged 18.9 yards per catch, turned in 100-plus yard performances in five games. He caught a single-game Tennessee record with five touchdowns and 207 yards in the Vols' 52-49 win over Alabama.

He also had multiple touchdowns catches versus Kentucky, LSU, Akron and UT Martin. All but one of those scores came from the arm of quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Not long after Hyatt's announcement, the Vols' senior quarterback — who turned in a record-setting season of his own — tweeted: "So proud of the work you put in brotha ... can't wait to see what the future holds."