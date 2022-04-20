Jalin Hyatt the big spring winner for the Vols

Tennessee officially wrapped up spring practice on Monday and now move into the next phase of their off-season work.

For Josh Heupel’s team, there are plenty of questions that remain. Frankly there were a multitude of questions that simply weren’t going to get answered this spring.

But the 15 workouts were beneficial to some and there’s no question the biggest benefactor of spring practice and the biggest benefactor of the last four months has been junior receiver Jalin Hyatt.

Tennessee and Hyatt needed Hyatt to have a big spring as much if not more than anyone on the roster.

Hyatt’s talent has been obvious from the moment he arrived on campus. Rangy and fast, Hyatt flashed as a freshman with 20 catches for 276 yards and two touchdowns. The production created plenty of expectations for Hyatt in 2021 especially in Josh Heupel’s explosive offensive system.

But the production wasn’t what anyone expected. Hyatt was injured early and finished the year with 21 catches for 226 yards and two scores. He had three catches for 35 yards and a score in the bowl game.

With the loss of Velus Jones and Javonta Payton the opportunity is there for the South Carolina native. The question is will be take advantage of it.

To date, he has. With four incoming signees at receiver and the Vols working the transfer portal for a receiver, the pressure has been on Hyatt to show well.

Hyatt has responded to the challenge like a third year player in a contract year. From the moment he returned in January, Hyatt admits his commitment level has been in a different place and those around the program acknowledge Hyatt’s demeanor is in a different place.

The result — 20 pounds, more strength, more physicality and a better work ethic.

“He had an unbelievable offseason for strength and conditioning before we got to competing on the grass,” Heupel said. “He's continuing to get better playing in competitive situations, understanding how to do the things that we want to do at the wide receiver position and playing without the football in his hands.

“He's become a much more physical football player since he's changed his body. Those two things go together hand in hand, and gaining confidence, that shows up in the way that he's played.”

Added Hyatt, “I wasn’t working as hard as I usually work. This offseason, I’ve never worked harder and I’m just trying to keep building.”

A year go as a slot receiver Velus Jones had 62 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns. And every observer of Heupel’s first year will tell you that Heupel’s offense found a different gear following the Florida game when Jones was moved into the slot position.

The need for production at the slot receiver spot is a given in this offense which is why Hyatt’s performance this spring is the biggest development for the Vols.