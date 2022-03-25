Jamaal Jarrett feeling the love of Rocky Top
A prospect who has shot up the charts for Tennessee in the past few months is Greensboro, N.C. lineman Jamaal Jarrett.
The three-star has size, standing in at 6-foot-5, 350 pounds, and boasts around 24 offers at the moment. March 5's Junior Day was the first time the Grimsley standout visited Knoxville and he left with good impressions.
“Man, it was awesome. Being able to see coach [Josh] Heupel and coach [Glen] Elarbee for the first time was great,” Jarrett told Volquest. “The campus was one of the best ones I’ve seen yet. It was huge and there’s a lot of stuff to do at Tennessee around the school. It’s pretty cool.
“Coach Heupel is awesome. He’s a great communicator and tells you what you need to work on, up-front. He’s really chill and wants you to get better. He keeps it real with you.”
But it’s not just Tennessee’s offensive line coach after the Tarl Heel State native’s services. The Vols like him on both sides of the ball and are torn about where he would play at the next level.
“The coaches love my size and love the way I can bend. They really like how I utilize my size,” Jarrett said leaving campus Saturday. “Coach Elarbee was telling me that a lot of defensive linemen turn into good offensive tackles. He really wants me as an offensive lineman. Coach Garner really likes me as well.
“It’s like they are playing tug-of-war with me right now for offense and defense. It makes me feel wanted.”
Regardless of what position he could play, Tennessee knows it’s interesting the prospect right now. So, Saturday was important in showing off what a good campus experience looks like.
“We came in and saw a quick video entrance at the beginning. We ate, played video games with the coaches and was able to tour the school,” the prospect said. “Then we did a photo shoot and watched the basketball game. The environment at the game was awesome.”
The versatile big man plans to be back in the spring for a practice and wants to attend game next fall. In the meantime, he’ll make his second trip to Georgia this spring on March 25. Clemson and Auburn could also be on the table for spring check-ins.
“I’m looking for a place that has great coaching and a great school with my major,” Jarrett said. “I’m looking for a good student-life and a place with amazing fans. This weekend brought Tennessee up on my list. Tennessee is a great school.
“I’m definitely going to have an updated top-5 or top-8 coming out soon. I’ll base my official visits off that list.”
Go ahead and plan for Tennessee to make the ‘top-list’ of schools, whenever it comes out.
Another highlight worth mentioning from this past weekend was the photo shoot the lineman took part in as Jarrett and other prospects took their turns trying on all the different uniform combinations.
“Oh my, I look good in orange,” the target laughed. “I look great in orange.”
Jarrett is tabbed as the nation’s 19th-best defensive tackle and is rated the 10th overall prospect in North Carolina for the 2023 class. The three-star owns a Rivals rating of 5.7 and was named the defensive line MVP at the Rivals Camp on March 20.