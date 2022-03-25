Jamaal Jarrett feeling the love of Rocky Top

A prospect who has shot up the charts for Tennessee in the past few months is Greensboro, N.C. lineman Jamaal Jarrett.

The three-star has size, standing in at 6-foot-5, 350 pounds, and boasts around 24 offers at the moment. March 5's Junior Day was the first time the Grimsley standout visited Knoxville and he left with good impressions.

“Man, it was awesome. Being able to see coach [Josh] Heupel and coach [Glen] Elarbee for the first time was great,” Jarrett told Volquest. “The campus was one of the best ones I’ve seen yet. It was huge and there’s a lot of stuff to do at Tennessee around the school. It’s pretty cool.

“Coach Heupel is awesome. He’s a great communicator and tells you what you need to work on, up-front. He’s really chill and wants you to get better. He keeps it real with you.”

But it’s not just Tennessee’s offensive line coach after the Tarl Heel State native’s services. The Vols like him on both sides of the ball and are torn about where he would play at the next level.

“The coaches love my size and love the way I can bend. They really like how I utilize my size,” Jarrett said leaving campus Saturday. “Coach Elarbee was telling me that a lot of defensive linemen turn into good offensive tackles. He really wants me as an offensive lineman. Coach Garner really likes me as well.

“It’s like they are playing tug-of-war with me right now for offense and defense. It makes me feel wanted.”