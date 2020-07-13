 VolQuest - James dealing with Covid precautions, excited for future
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-13 06:56:30 -0500') }} basketball Edit

James dealing with Covid precautions, excited for future

Rob Lewis • VolQuest
Associate Editor
@Volquest_Rob

Many of Tennessee’s student athletes returned to campus last month to take part in voluntary workouts after the Covid-19 pandemic sent everyone home back in March. Josiah James is one of those athl...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}