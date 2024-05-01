The rising-junior Leo is considered one of the favorites to be the first overall player taken in the draft. Here is where multiple outlets currently have him projected to go.

This includes taking a look at Tennessee football prospects. The name that comes up the most in talks for next year's draft is James Pearce Jr.

With the recent completion of the 2024 NFL Draft, many outlets have begun their preparation for the 2025 event.

PFF: "The scariest part is that he won almost exclusively off athleticism against SEC tackles. If Pearce develops more pass-rushing moves, watch out."

Bleacher Report: "Using the No. 1 overall pick on James Pearce Jr., who would have been the top edge defender if he were eligible this year, per Pro Football Focus, would be a smart move."

New York Post: "At 6-foot-5, 242 lbs., Pearce is a freaky athlete with an elite ability to convert speed to power."

USA TODAY: "A record 14 offensive players were picked before the first defender heard his name called this year. There's little chance for a similar situation to unfold in 2025, thanks in large part to Pearce. At 6-5 and 242 pounds, he is long, explosive and loose, making him a truly troublesome matchup off the edge."

NBC: "A terror off the edge who charted 8.5 sacks with a team-leading 4.7% havoc rate and 14.5 TFL, Pearce recorded the second-highest PFF pass rush grade in the P5 (92.4) behind only UCLA Edge Laiatu Latu. A crafty, versatile edge with all the physical tools to succeed, Pearce has the pedigree to revitalize the TItans’ pass rush."

The Athletic: "Pearce put some fun pass-rush reps on last year’s film, especially against South Carolina and Texas A&M. Although he is a little light (6-foot-5, 245 pounds), he has freaky ability and can secure top-10 status with another strong season."

FOX Sports: "Listed by the Vols at 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds, Pearce has a lean, lanky frame that can handle another 10-15 pounds without sacrificing his trademark burst and bend off the edge."