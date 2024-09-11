James Pearce Jr. still a game-wrecker despite yet to record a sack
Last season, James Pearce Jr. put together a sophomore campaign that jolted him at the top of many draft boards for the following cycle.A big reason for this was the counting stats he accumulated. ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news