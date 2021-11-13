James Pearce recaps Rocky Top trip

For the third time this fall, Charlotte defender James Pearce made the trip across the mountains to visit Tennessee. This time it was a visit with his parents as he wanted them to see Rocky Top.

"I have been here two times with my teammates, but my parents haven't been here so I wanted them to come and see it," Pearce said. "I've been telling them that I like it. Coach did a good job of getting them down here. They wanted to come see it.

"My dad likes Georgia as you can see that he has his red on, but he also likes Tennessee. He wants the best for me. You see my mom has her orange on."

A third trip unofficially this fall is something to take note of as the interest has been sparked by an environment in Knoxville.

"Just the fan base and the environment," Pearce said. "In the stadium, outside the stadium and around campus has been impressive."

Pearce is long and athletic and Tennessee has a need for players like him.

"I always want to do my job and anything the coaches want me to do I just have to get it done," Pearce said.