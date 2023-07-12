After not being selected until the third day of the 2023 MLB Draft, questions arose on if Jared Dickey and Ryan Galanie would take the chance to turn pro or play for Tennessee next season.

Those questions were answered on Wednesday as both players decided to begin their professional careers.

Dickey was picked in the 11th round by the Kansas City Royals with the 319th pick of the draft. This late pick came as a surprise after he posted impressive numbers at the plate in his redshirt sophomore year with the Vols. He finished with a .328 batting average and 12 home runs.

On the other hand, Galanie played four years at Wofford before announcing his intention to transfer to Tennessee this offseason for his final year of eligibility. At Wofford, he was named the SoCon Player of the Year in 2023 after hitting .383 with 17 home runs.

However, he will instead join the Chicago White Sox's farm system after being picked by the organization in the 13th round.

Both players are believed to have signed for more than the value of the position they were selected.

While the departures of the strong-hitting outfielders aren't ideal for Tennessee, it has plenty of pieces to replace the sluggers. Through returning talent, incoming freshmen and transfers, there will be no shortage of capable fielders and batters to take their spot.

Other Vols to sign deals after being drafted are Zach Joyce and Bryce Jenkins. The pair of relievers were also taken on day three of the draft.

Chase Dollander, Maui Ahuna, Andrew Lindsey and Seth Halvorsen will also likely move on from college ball after being taken in the first two days of the event.