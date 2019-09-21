GAINESVILLE, Fla. — It only took seven days.

It was just a week ago that Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt bristled at critics who had questioned the play of quarterback Jarrett Guaratano to start the 2019 season.

“You guys give yourself more credit probably than you deserve. The rest of us ain’t really worried about what you say when it comes to our quarterback,” the head coach who has spent all offseason building up his redshirt junior signal caller quipped.

"Jarrett is our quarterback. He will be our quarterback until we decide that he’s not.”

Two quarters into Saturday’s 34-3 blowout loss to Florida, Tennessee’s head coach made that choice.

The Vols are 1-3 for the first time since Philip Fulmer’s last season roaming the sidelines on Rocky Top, and while poor quarterback play isn’t the sole reason for their rancid record, it’s a big part of it.

Guarantano was bad again Saturday, throwing two more interceptions and displaying a fragile confidence at the first sign of adversity, ultimately getting benched at halftime. He returned to play a couple series later in the blowout, but Pruitt’s message had been sent.

“Obviously, it hurts to be told you're not gonna go out there and start. It hit (Jarrett), but I think it also put him in the right mindset that if he don't get his head together, things are gonna go this way,” senior wideout Marquez Callaway said.

Things certainly went badly for No. 2 in The Swamp and it’s unclear how Tennessee plans to make things better at the position moving forward.

Outside of seven passes against an FCS patsy, the Vols can’t complete simple throws. The big plays are being wasted, too, and quick reads have turned to indecisive sacks and interceptions.

“We have not got great play from that position, in my opinion, in three out of four games. I believe in the guys in the room. We have to play better there, for sure,” Pruitt said.

“I feel like we have some playmakers on offense, but for the ball to get to those guys, it has to go through a quarterback.”

He later added, “It’s a production-based industry. So who competes the best at practice, who plays the best the last game, you just kind of work on it and see.”

So about that ringing endorsement last week!