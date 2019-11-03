So about Tennessee solving its quarterback quagmire.

The Vols rolled past UAB 30-7, as a suffocating defense forced four turnovers, had three sacks and routinely setup the offense with “alley-hoops,” per head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

But a week after a 350-yard passing performance left some saying Tennessee suddenly had three viable options at quarterback, Saturday was no slam dunk for Tennessee’s offense despite using three guys behind center for the second-straight game.

The Vols are now 4-5 and have won four games with four different “starting quarterbacks” — Jarrett Guarantano vs. Chattanooga, Brian Maurer vs. Mississippi State, Jauan Jennings vs. South Carolina and JT Shrout vs. UAB.

Stay tuned for what’s in store next weekend at Kentucky.

A week ago against South Carolina, Tennessee’s quarterback shuffle worked like a charm, but it was a clunky operation on a chilly Saturday in Neyland Stadium.

Shrout made his first-career start but lasted just a single series — and one awful throw — before Pruitt, operating with a reliever-starter gameplan much like some new-age MLB managers, made his call to the bullpen for Guarantano.

Guarantano was only six days removed from getting seven screws in a broken left hand, and said he was in “constant pain,” but Pruitt decided that his team’s best option was still playing with a quarterback who had a Luke Skywalker claw and had to hold his hand up like Chubbs in Happy Gillmore for his postgame interviews.

“It’s hard for me to grip (the ball) honestly,” Guarantano said.

“I just had surgery on Sunday. It’s throbbing a lot.”



On a scale of 1-10 how much does the hand hurt?

“My dad would tell me to say three and my mom would tell me to say 11. So somewhere in the middle of that,” he said, with a grin.