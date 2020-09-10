Jay Jones talks offseason of growth with Volquest
Jay Jones is a Tennessee fan – even before he committed to the Volunteers. That might explain the early pledge, when the Demopolis, Ala. native gave Tennessee his verbal in September of 2019. “Grow...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news