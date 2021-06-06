Jaylon Glover likes what he sees in Tennessee following OV

Four-star tailback Jaylon Glover took part in the first of five official visits to come over the next month this weekend at Tennessee. The 5-foot-9, 205-pound all-purpose back came into the weekend needing some answers and left Sunday morning feeling like most were addressed.

“It was really neat to actually see these guys and see this place in person,” Glover said Sunday morning. “It’s big to actually see them in person and understand what they are saying. I spent time with coach [Josh] Heupel and coach [Jerry] Mack and watched some film with them.

“It was cool. Sometimes in recruiting, you don’t often see what’s real or fake. I feel like meeting this staff, they kept it 100 percent with me.”

The Sunshine State native was mesmerized at the sight of Neyland Stadium and was very impressed with Tennessee’s facilities while in town over the weekend.

“It was so beautiful and it was huge,” the running back said of the stadium. “I liked walking through the tunnel where all the guys come through. It was neat being in there Friday night and watching the coaches instruct the guys who were there.

“All the facilities were really nice. Everything was beautiful. Me and DeMario Tolan were comparing it to other campuses.”