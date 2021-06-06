Jaylon Glover likes what he sees in Tennessee following OV
Four-star tailback Jaylon Glover took part in the first of five official visits to come over the next month this weekend at Tennessee. The 5-foot-9, 205-pound all-purpose back came into the weekend needing some answers and left Sunday morning feeling like most were addressed.
“It was really neat to actually see these guys and see this place in person,” Glover said Sunday morning. “It’s big to actually see them in person and understand what they are saying. I spent time with coach [Josh] Heupel and coach [Jerry] Mack and watched some film with them.
“It was cool. Sometimes in recruiting, you don’t often see what’s real or fake. I feel like meeting this staff, they kept it 100 percent with me.”
The Sunshine State native was mesmerized at the sight of Neyland Stadium and was very impressed with Tennessee’s facilities while in town over the weekend.
“It was so beautiful and it was huge,” the running back said of the stadium. “I liked walking through the tunnel where all the guys come through. It was neat being in there Friday night and watching the coaches instruct the guys who were there.
“All the facilities were really nice. Everything was beautiful. Me and DeMario Tolan were comparing it to other campuses.”
Tennessee’s pitch to the four-star? Versatility and the opportunity to come in and make an early impact.
“Coach Mack’s message to me was that I can bring something different to the roster. I can flex out and am very versatile,” the 2022 prospect said. “I could have a shot at making an early impact, they said, if I come in and maintain that versatility.
“The coaching staff said they only have one guy on the depth chart that can do it all and that he’s at the top. Hearing that was very appealing.”
Glover has a busy month ahead of him. He’ll make official visit stops at South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Florida State and Utah over the next few weeks. He’ll also check in with Florida on Tuesday and Georgia next week, unofficially.
The goal is to announce a commitment late July or early August before school and football season begins.
“The visit this weekend was really good. Coach Heup and his staff treated me very well and I could tell talking to the players that the culture has changed here,” Glover concluded. “I enjoyed how the coaches were active and walked through drills with the players at camp. I enjoyed everything – Tennessee did a great job.
“This visit also give me a steppingstone for what’s to come. I’ll be looking around on my other visits to see if that place offers some of the same things Tennessee does. It definitely gave me a scope of what I need to ask and look for moving forward.”
The Lakeland, Fla. native is tabbed as the 40th-best prospect in the state and is 2022’s No. 29 running back. Glover owns a 5.8 Rivals rating.