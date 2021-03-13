VolQuest - Jaylon Glover talks 'fit' in Heupel's offense

Jaylon Glover talks 'fit' in Heupel's offense
Jaylon Glover has been valued by this staff for a while now.
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound back was originally offered by [offensive line coach] Glen Elarbee back in 2019 and once the move to Knoxville was final, the recruitment shifted from the American Athletic Conference to the Southeastern Conference.
“Coach Glen [Elarbee] told me something was in the works but then it all went quiet,” Glover told Volquest. “Once they got up to Knoxville and all that was final, the offered me at Tennessee. I knew it was coming – they just wanted to make sure everything was set in stone.
“They were really recruiting me hard at UCF.”
Glover, a four-star, has around 35 offers with about 11 in play at current standing. Arkansas, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and South Carolina have also offered from the SEC. He’s the nation’s 32nd-ranked running back and the No. 40 player in Florida for the 2022 class.
“I like to revolve my game around speed – cutting and stopping on a dime,” Glover said. “I consider myself an all-around back and I never want to have limitations on what I can do. I’m working consistently on blocking and catching the ball out of the backfield, but for me, elusiveness is an elite trait.”
The tailback plays basketball and runs track for Lake Gibson, competing in the 100 and 200-meter runs, as well as the 4X100 meter relay.
2020 was a rewarding season for the Sunshine State native, compiling over a combined 30 touchdowns with approximately 1,600 rushing yards. Glover was named the 6-A Player of the Year, an all-state recipient and was third in the Mr. Football Award voting that was amongst all divisions in Florida.
“We run a spread, fast-tempo offense at Lake Gibson where we go no-huddle,” the prospect said. “When you think about how that relates to coach [Josh] Heupel and Tennessee, it’s a no-brainer. That’s what he does and that’s a big pitch for him to me.
“Me and coach Heupel are tight – he was even texting me a little during the transition, just to check up on me and ask how I was doing,” the running back said. “They are all really tight with me and want to know more about me as a person.”
The Lakeland, Fla. native is also getting to know Vols new running backs coach, Jerry Mack.
“Coach Mack called me the weekend before they offered me and introduced himself,” the recruit said. “He was telling me how he admired my grit and how I’m the same player from the first quarter to the fourth quarter. He said I have natural ability.”
Glover was a part of the 40-plus prospect pool who was on the zoom call with the Tennessee coaching staff. That meeting has led to glowing remarks from UT targets.
“I’ve never been a part of something like that,” Glover said of the zoom meeting. “It was new, but really cool. I knew some of the guys, but not most of them. They all went coach-by-coach introducing themselves and were all excited about what’s coming at Tennessee.”
The prospect hopes to commit sometime before his senior season so his only focus can be on football. Tennessee will be in the mix.
“I’d love to be locked in maybe early in the summer,” Glover concluded. “I’m interested in Tennessee. I’m already tight with the coaching staff and they already view me as a priority. I’m looking forward to continuing that relationship.”