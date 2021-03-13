VolQuest - Jaylon Glover talks 'fit' in Heupel's offense

Jaylon Glover has been valued by this staff for a while now.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound back was originally offered by [offensive line coach] Glen Elarbee back in 2019 and once the move to Knoxville was final, the recruitment shifted from the American Athletic Conference to the Southeastern Conference.

“Coach Glen [Elarbee] told me something was in the works but then it all went quiet,” Glover told Volquest. “Once they got up to Knoxville and all that was final, the offered me at Tennessee. I knew it was coming – they just wanted to make sure everything was set in stone.

“They were really recruiting me hard at UCF.”

Glover, a four-star, has around 35 offers with about 11 in play at current standing. Arkansas, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and South Carolina have also offered from the SEC. He’s the nation’s 32nd-ranked running back and the No. 40 player in Florida for the 2022 class.

“I like to revolve my game around speed – cutting and stopping on a dime,” Glover said. “I consider myself an all-around back and I never want to have limitations on what I can do. I’m working consistently on blocking and catching the ball out of the backfield, but for me, elusiveness is an elite trait.”

The tailback plays basketball and runs track for Lake Gibson, competing in the 100 and 200-meter runs, as well as the 4X100 meter relay.