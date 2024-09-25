Jayson Jenkins' arms were wrapped around Jovantae Barnes almost immediately.

Jenkins, the Tennessee defensive lineman on the cusp of the biggest play of his college career to date, was already in the end zone by the time Barnes took a second quarter hand off last Saturday. He had nowhere to go.

The Oklahoma running back made a futile attempt to try and get to the goal line, but Jenkins brought him to the crimson-painted turf for a safety. The Vols added two points to their lead--one that was never really in doubt in a 25-15 victory at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium last Saturday.

It was Jenkins' play--and others like it--that headlined another dominating performance from Tennessee's defense, which limited the Sooners to just 36 rushing yards and spent much of the night in their backfield.

For Jenkins, it was a sequence three years in the making.

"It was definitely a culmination of all of the hard work I put in over the offseason," Jenkins said. "Seeing that come to fruition during the game and in an important game...Seeing that show, it was a very good moment."