Jayson Jenkins’ patience paying off on Vols’ defensive line

Tennessee defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins (97) tackles Oklahoma quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Tennessee defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins (97) tackles Oklahoma quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams) (The Associated Press)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Jayson Jenkins' arms were wrapped around Jovantae Barnes almost immediately.

Jenkins, the Tennessee defensive lineman on the cusp of the biggest play of his college career to date, was already in the end zone by the time Barnes took a second quarter hand off last Saturday. He had nowhere to go.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The Oklahoma running back made a futile attempt to try and get to the goal line, but Jenkins brought him to the crimson-painted turf for a safety. The Vols added two points to their lead--one that was never really in doubt in a 25-15 victory at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium last Saturday.

It was Jenkins' play--and others like it--that headlined another dominating performance from Tennessee's defense, which limited the Sooners to just 36 rushing yards and spent much of the night in their backfield.

For Jenkins, it was a sequence three years in the making.

"It was definitely a culmination of all of the hard work I put in over the offseason," Jenkins said. "Seeing that come to fruition during the game and in an important game...Seeing that show, it was a very good moment."

There was a time when Jenkins getting early reps in a critical moment of a conference game between two top 15 teams on the road was unlikely.

A three-star prospect from New Jersey in Tennessee's 2022 signing class, Jenkins hardly saw the field in his first two seasons, redshirting after one appearance as a true freshman and combining for three tackles in six games last season.

He reportedly considered the transfer portal at one point last spring, but opted instead to return to a deep, veteran-laden defensive line room. That patience has paid off.

“It has just been a continued process and journey for him," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. "It’s a guy that no matter what stage, he just works every single day. You know exactly what you’re going to get from him from the moment he walks up the stairs, goes to meetings, to what you see in the weight room to to what you get out of the practice field. Just a super consistent guy. And everybody’s journey is a little bit different. Sometimes it happens fast, sometimes it doesn’t.

"He’s just continued to work and invest and that’s why he’s playing the way that that he does. It’s a great lesson for, for a lot of young guys.”

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: How Elijah Simmons set the tone for Tennessee defense vs. Oklahoma

Jenkins' teammates have noticed, too.

There was a lot for Tennessee to celebrate last week: three forced turnovers, three sacks and 11 tackles for loss. But there may not have been a play more relished by the Vols' defense than Jenkins' safety.

"The sideline, they were pumped," Jenkins said. "Just the brotherhood that we have here. Everybody is happy to see everybody shine...Just watching the film (Tuesday), we looked at everything. Just celebrating with everybody, going in the film room and watching it back, it was very good."

