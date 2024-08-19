There was a 24 hour period last April when Jayson Jenkins future at Tennessee seemed uncertain.

After a strong showing in the Vols' spring practices earlier that month, Jenkins was reportedly bound for the transfer portal. He decided to stick with the program the following day and now a deep Tennessee defensive line is benefiting.

The 6-foot-6, 281 pound Jenkins was a late addition to the Vols' 2022 signing class and made limited contributions as a strongside defensive end last season. It was unclear then what Jenkins' path to a bigger role would be, which might have played a factor in his brief decision to explore transferring.

Four months later, Jenkins has seemingly put himself in position for more playing time. The transformation from uncertainty to contributor started with a change in Jenkins' approach.

"I think I've grown tremendously as a player, both on and off the field," Jenkins said. "I feel like my approach this offseason, just putting my head down and grinding. Just fixing everything that I need to, to progress and help the unit. I feel like it's a night and day difference."

There might have been a time where Jenkins was frustrated about not seeing the field more, in part to veteran players ahead of him deciding to return. That outlook has changed, though.

It's not that the competition has gotten easier. Tennessee heads into the 2024 season with one of the deepest, most experienced defensive lines in college football. But Jenkins has used his play to resonate with the rest of the group.

"I just think my ultimate grit," Jenkins said. "I think in this unit, we have so many talented guys. We all stick together and I feel like the way I help is I just putting my head down. I'm willing to do anything to help out. I just think that's my role."

Jenkins' role as a redshirt freshman a year ago was harder to define.

The rotation leaned heavily on Tyler Baron, Tyre West and Dominic Bailey Jr., leaving fewer reps for Jenkins, who logged for tackles and a tackle for loss in six appearances.

He made the most of his opportunities late in the season, though. After Baron transferred, Jenkins played 13 snaps in the Vols' 35-0 win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. He followed it up with an impressive spring, garnering the attention--and praise--of defensive line coach Rodney Garner.

“Jayson (Jenkins) is just a blue-collar guy. He just comes to work every day with his lunchbox and he puts in the work,” Garner said in March. “And you have seen that guy grow in leaps and bounds, incrementally. He truly has taken steps where he can really have a role on this defense, and I think he’s gained the respect of his peers, because nobody’s given him anything.

"I mean, he’s had to work for every little thing that he has gotten, and man, have you seen him do that."

Nothing is still being given to Jenkins or the rest of Tennessee's defensive front.

Jenkins is one of several options on one end of that line. His competition for reps includes Bailey, West and Tyree Weathersby while veterans Bryson Eason, Omar Norman-Lott and Omari Thomas anchor the interior. Projected first round NFL Draft pick and LEO James Pearce Jr. headlines the other end.

Preseason titles, though, matter little to the players.

"There's a lot of talent and we know we've got a lot of work to do," Jenkins said. "It's the preseason. We've got a lot to prove and we're ready to go out there and just put everything out on the field and put everything good on tape. As a defensive line, we're trying to strive to be so much more than that title."