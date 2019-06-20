Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings is recovering from knee surgery, but should be ready to go when fall camp starts in August.

Volquest has confirmed the summer workout injury and that Jennings will have surgery, as was first reported by Trey Wallace on Thursday morning.

The senior has battled knee problems for the last couple of years. Last season, Jennings appeared in all 12 games recording 30 receptions and 438 yards.

In 2017, Jennings appeared in only one game and received a medical redshirts. Jennings sophomore season was his best to date. In 2016 he etched himself in Tennessee lore with a 67 yard touchdown catch versus Florida and a 43-yard game-winning Hail Mary against Georgia.