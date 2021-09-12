Jeremiah Telander talks 'awesome' game day atmosphere at Tennessee

“It’s beautiful up there. The Vol Walk, marching band and running through the ‘T’ were incredible,” Telander told Volquest. “The traditions up there are awesome and like nothing I’ve ever seen before. It was a lot better than what I saw last week. My mom fell in love with it.”

The Gainesville, Ga. was offered by Tennessee back in June after camp, but Saturday was his first game day experience on The Hill.

“My mom got to see everything – the facilities, locker room, weight room, practice field and everything else,” the 2023 prospect said. “She also got to see the academic facilities and all the pregame traditions at Tennessee, which was awesome for both of us.”

Jeremiah Telander’s family didn’t get to see everything Tennessee had to offer earlier this summer when the linebacker came up for camp. That was important for the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder on Saturday when in attendance for the Johnny Major’s Classic.

A three-star, Telander plays inside linebacker at the prep level. His frame, however, could give him the opportunity to line up on the edge at the next level. Tennessee and other programs have inquired about the potential, but it all depends on how his body grows over the next couple of years.

The 2023 prospect is tabbed as the 20th-best player at his position and the No. 40 player in the state of Georgia for the class of 2023. Linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary and defensive analyst Chad Creamer are leading the charge in his recruitment.

“One of my favorite parts of the day was getting to talk to coach BJ [Jean-Mary] and to some of the other coaches,” Telander explained. “They said they have two starters at linebacker but rotate four guys depending on how the week goes and who has the hot hand.

“I like how they handle multiple guys playing. It gives everyone an opportunity.”

Coaches from all over have begun reaching out to the linebacker since September 1. Four offers from Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Memphis are currently on hand but there is plenty more interest now and on the way.

“The new staff up there is trying to build a family. They don’t only want good athletes but good people, too,” Telander told Volquest. “Coach BJ says he likes my character just as much as he likes my play on the field. That’s what coach [Josh] Heupel told me back in the summer too when he offered me.”

As far as the components on the field, the Tennessee target is athletic. He placed fourth in the state track meet last year with a 6-foot-4 high jump and prides himself in moving like a defensive back. Telander starts at linebacker, tight end and long snapper for North Hall.

The prospect also returns kicks on special teams and played basketball last year.

“Tennessee says they could see me playing either inside or outside at the next level, but it really depends on the next two seasons," the athlete said. "But I feel like college programs are so multiple now and are always shifting. You need to know how to play both anyway.”

Telander plans to be back in Knoxville at least once more this season with his dad in attendance. North Hall if off this Friday and will return to action against Chestatee on September 17.