Jeremiah Williams talks Vols, recruitment moving forward
Tennessee is rolling with four commits in the span of five days last week, but don’t assume every top-prospect around the country is ready to jump onboard a program’s movement. “No, it doesn’t real...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news